Tucked Between Tampa And Orlando Is One Of Florida's Fastest Growing Suburbs With Luxurious Charm
Just past north central Florida's well-known theme park-centric hotspots (looking at you, Busch Gardens and Universal), you will come across a Pasco County community that has redefined itself from open land into a luxurious suburban respite. Wesley Chapel, like other charming Florida suburbs, gives its residents easy access to some of the Sunshine State's main economic centers, with downtown Tampa lying only half an hour south. The community has seen its population expand substantially, with projections for 2025 showing 80,813 residents, quite a large increase from the 2023 census count of 71,965 — there's a clear trend of people moving to the area.
The area's attraction comes from its modernistic, luxury neighborhoods blended with commercial real estate. When you're visiting, you'll see gated subdivisions of small single-family homes and larger estates. If you drive into one of these communities, you'll find contemporary houses, streets lined with trees, and community parks and family spots.
A big reason for the town's growth is its prime spot right along the Interstate 75 corridor, which makes your commute into Tampa much simpler. This easy commuter access, mixed with the area's reputation for a high quality of life, makes it a top choice for families and businesses looking to plant roots. A standout feature is Epperson Lagoon, a 7.5-acre man-made lagoon, waterpark, and beach area. It's a large waterfront that brings the resort-style tropical beach feel and pristine lagoon you'd expect from an island vacation to this landlocked town, and gives you a one-of-a-kind spot to cool off on a hot (and humid) Florida day.
What to do in Wesley Chapel and where to eat
In Wesley Chapel, you have a selection of activities and places to eat. Besides the lagoon, you can head to the Wesley Chapel District Park, which has sports fields and walking trails, for outdoorsy activities. Flatwoods Park is about a 24-minute drive away and is a wilderness conservation area with a 7-mile-long multi-use trail. Cypress Creek Nature Preserve is another great choice for hiking and wildlife viewing. You can also visit Saddlebrook Resort, which is known for its golf courses and sporting history.
Your food options here are pretty varied, too. GrillSmith is a solid choice for American-style food and is top-rated on Tripadvisor. If you're in the mood for Greek, you can pop into The Hungry Greek for a refreshing Mediterranean meal. Vallarta's is a great spot for Mexican, and you can get an Italian twist at Pasta Di Guy, which started from a food truck and became a restaurant where you can build your own pasta bowls. You also have Ford's Garage for American food and burgers, and First Watch is a good spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
The Shops at Wiregrass has options like 3 Natives Acai & Juicery, and Bosphorus Turkish Cuisine (also found in the charming little nearby Florida city of Winter Park). It's an open-air shopping center with many other options, too. The nearby Tampa Premium Outlets is another solid spot in town for shopping and eating.
Best ways to get to Wesley Chapel and where to stay
Your main way to get to Wesley Chapel is by car; the town lies on I-75, 23 miles north of Tampa. If you're flying into the Central Florida and West Florida areas, your most convenient choice is Tampa International Airport (TPA), which gives you both domestic and international travel options. You could also fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), but it'll be a slightly longer drive via I-4 (about an hour and 35 minutes). As for trains, Wesley Chapel doesn't have its own station. So, if you're planning an Amtrak trip, you'll need to head over to the stations in either Union Station in Tampa or Lakeland, then take a car from there.
If you're looking for a place to stay, your main high-end option is the aforementioned Saddlebrook Resort. It's a luxury hotel with its famous golf courses, a spa, and several restaurants right on the property. You'll also find the usual lineup of national hotel chains for more standard accommodations, such as Best Western, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Hilton Garden Inn. There are also other properties nearby that you might want to consider that have similar price points (between $72 and $145 per night). Some options are SPOT X and WoodSpring Suites for short-term and extended stays.