Tampa's Best-Kept Natural Secret Is A Historic Florida Park With Rapids, Wildlife, And Scenic Trails

It might be hard to believe when you're standing between skyscrapers, but only half-an-hour drive from the heart of Tampa, Florida is a gorgeous state park with camping, kayaking, hiking, and spectacular nature views. This is the little-known Hillsborough River State Park, and it's remarkable just how truly natural this place can feel. If you're looking to experience the wilder side of the Sunshine State, it should be on your list. Whether you're looking for a relaxing stroll to spot wildlife or a heart-pounding afternoon on the river, Hillsborough River State Park has you covered.

There's no doubt about it: the river is the heart of the park. Don't expect to see crystal clear waters, though. You'll have to head to the beaches of Fort De Soto for that. Hillsborough is what's known as a blackwater river, and while its waters aren't quite black like the name implies, they are a natural deep brown due to organic acids. The blackwater river is beautiful in its own way, plus its one of the only places in Florida with Class II rapids.

If you're looking to fly into Tampa and head to the park, you're in luck. Tampa International airport is considered one of the best in the country. The entrance fee to the park is also quite reasonable at around $6 per vehicle.