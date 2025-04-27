Tampa's Best-Kept Natural Secret Is A Historic Florida Park With Rapids, Wildlife, And Scenic Trails
It might be hard to believe when you're standing between skyscrapers, but only half-an-hour drive from the heart of Tampa, Florida is a gorgeous state park with camping, kayaking, hiking, and spectacular nature views. This is the little-known Hillsborough River State Park, and it's remarkable just how truly natural this place can feel. If you're looking to experience the wilder side of the Sunshine State, it should be on your list. Whether you're looking for a relaxing stroll to spot wildlife or a heart-pounding afternoon on the river, Hillsborough River State Park has you covered.
There's no doubt about it: the river is the heart of the park. Don't expect to see crystal clear waters, though. You'll have to head to the beaches of Fort De Soto for that. Hillsborough is what's known as a blackwater river, and while its waters aren't quite black like the name implies, they are a natural deep brown due to organic acids. The blackwater river is beautiful in its own way, plus its one of the only places in Florida with Class II rapids.
If you're looking to fly into Tampa and head to the park, you're in luck. Tampa International airport is considered one of the best in the country. The entrance fee to the park is also quite reasonable at around $6 per vehicle.
Hiking trails in Hillsborough River State Park that you won't want to miss
If you want to feel like you're in the Florida wilderness without taking a backwoods route through the Everglades, try Hillsborough River State Park's Wetlands Restoration Trail. This easy path is only a little over a mile and a half long, and the trail isn't too tricky to explore, as parts of it have a wide wooden boardwalk with railings. This route takes you through some fascinating landscapes. Hillsborough River State Park is a fantastic park for bird lovers in general, and the Wetlands Trail might just be the best way to see them. The different environments you walk through provide ample opportunity for different species to thrive. Lucky visitors might even see hummingbirds visiting rare purple liatris flowers along the way.
While seeing the wildlife (including the occasional bobcat) is a thrilling and exciting experience, it has competition from the river itself. The River Rapids Trail is even shorter than the Wetlands Restoration Trail and also has handy bridges to help you get through the marshier areas. Along the way, you'll see the rapids and hear the sound of rushing water — and you might even spot an alligator or two.
Have a rustic adventure or a luxurious retreat in Hillsborough River State Park
If you're looking for a traditional camping experience in a remarkable place, Hillsborough River State Park has multiple options. If you simply want a site to put up your tent, it will cost you a little over $30 per night. The park has over 100 traditional campsites with picnic tables and fire rings to choose from. These sites have communal bathrooms and showers within walking distance. There are also laundry facilities onsite and dump stations for RV campers.
If you like the idea of getting out into nature and waking up to the sights and sounds of the wild without actually having to give up too many comforts, there is also a "glamping" option [pictured above] which might be right for you. The company Timberline Glamping provides a range of options that can be set up for you before you arrive. While they are technically tents, these accommodations include modern conveniences like entire queen beds, temperature control, and electric outlets. Prices for these glamping sites depend on exactly which one you want to stay in, but you should expect to pay at least $120 per night.