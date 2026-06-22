Under An Hour From Bakersfield, California Is A Friendly City With Dining, Museums, And A Large Festival
You may have heard of the California Gold Rush, but what about the California Oil Rush? A few decades after the Gold Rush took off in 1848, oil production began in the Golden State — by 1930, California supplied 25% of the world's oil. At the heart of this boom was Taft, a historic city with strong ties to California's oil industry – a fact that the people of Taft celebrate with great pride at the massive Oildorado Days festival.
Taft was founded in the late 1800s as a railroad settlement, but didn't begin to thrive until 1909 when oil was discovered at what is now the Midway-Sunset Oil Field. The city grew as oil companies and workers moved to the area, and a vibrant downtown developed. Today, the Midway-Sunset Oil Field remains one of the largest oil fields in the country.
Oil may be central to Taft's story, but it's far from the only thing this city has to offer. With a population of around 7,000 residents, Taft looks and feels like a small town, with a charming historic downtown and family-owned eateries. Located less than 45 minutes west of Bakersfield and two hours from Los Angeles, Taft is a unique destination for a day trip or weekend escape.
Museums and iconic celebrations in Taft
Taft's famous local festival, Oildorado Days, was first held in 1930 and continues to draws people from all over. The 10-day event features parades, a carnival, an air show, an oil field skills competition, and The Maids of Petroleum beauty pageant, which determines who will be crowned the next Oildorado Queen. The celebration takes place every five years in the month of October, with the next one scheduled for 2030. The festival's organizers initially planned to host it every year, but after facing various challenges, settled on every five years instead, reports ABC23. The tradition stuck, turning it into a much-anticipated event. "To just see the mass of people that comes into this town [...] it's really staggering," one Taft resident said in a video interview on the festival's Facebook page.
Taft also has a number of must-visit historic sites. The West Kern Oil Museum dives deep into the city's petroleum heritage and honors the people who made it all possible. The 8-acre museum includes a recreation of an early 20th-century oil company camp, a 1917 wooden derrick, and vintage buildings to transport visitors back in time. The nearby Taft Oilworker Monument is also worth seeing — at more than 40 feet tall, it is the largest bronze sculpture in the state. The Taft Historic Fort, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is another relic of the city's past, dating back to the 1940s. For even more historic immersion, head to the Silver City Ghost Town museum, a real-life Western movie throwback about 90 minutes from Taft.
Dining, shopping, and attractions in downtown Taft
Taft's historic charm extends to its tree-lined downtown streets, with the Art Deco-style Fox Theater and vintage shops like Old's Cool Antiques and More. "The shopkeeper is a very friendly and helpful, passionate person," reads one Tripadvisor review. Visitors can also expect warm and friendly service at Taft's restaurants. Boasting a 4.5 star rating on Google, Jo's Restaurant offers classic American cuisine. One past customer described the chicken fried steak as one of the best he's ever had, according to a Yelp review. Also highly-rated is La Salsa Restaurant and Cantina Taft, known for its delicious Mexican cuisine. "I've been coming to La Salsa for decades," reads one Google review, highlighting its reasonable prices, kind staff, and authentic flavors. For a cold drink, head to Black Gold Brewing Company, another Taft hotspot loved for its cheerful service.
As for lodging, Taft offers a typical smattering of chain hotels and motels — for a more unique overnight stay, check out The Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. Built in 1928, the restored boutique hotel has a saloon-style restaurant, rooftop lounge, and an Art Deco vibe. Those who prefer a more outdoorsy experience can stay at Cuyama Oaks Ranch around 45 minutes from Taft, with glamping yurts, campsites, and a petting zoo where you can "cuddle with the pigs," according to its website. The closest commerical airport is the Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield (BFL), less than an hour's drive away.
Taft also offers ways to escape into nature. About one hour west of Taft is Carrizo Plain National Monument, one of the top five national monuments in California. Home of the state's largest remaining native grassland, it is recognized a top place to see California's iconic spring wildflowers. Just over 30 minutes east of Taft is the Wind Wolves Preserve, the largest nature reserve of its kind on the West Coast.