Under An Hour From Bakersfield, California Is A Friendly City With Dining, Museums, And A Large Festival

You may have heard of the California Gold Rush, but what about the California Oil Rush? A few decades after the Gold Rush took off in 1848, oil production began in the Golden State — by 1930, California supplied 25% of the world's oil. At the heart of this boom was Taft, a historic city with strong ties to California's oil industry – a fact that the people of Taft celebrate with great pride at the massive Oildorado Days festival.

Taft was founded in the late 1800s as a railroad settlement, but didn't begin to thrive until 1909 when oil was discovered at what is now the Midway-Sunset Oil Field. The city grew as oil companies and workers moved to the area, and a vibrant downtown developed. Today, the Midway-Sunset Oil Field remains one of the largest oil fields in the country.

Oil may be central to Taft's story, but it's far from the only thing this city has to offer. With a population of around 7,000 residents, Taft looks and feels like a small town, with a charming historic downtown and family-owned eateries. Located less than 45 minutes west of Bakersfield and two hours from Los Angeles, Taft is a unique destination for a day trip or weekend escape.