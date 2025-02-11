The Best Places To See California's Iconic Wildflowers This Spring

Due north of Los Angeles, this reserve sits on the edge of the Mojave Desert. During the annual wildflower season, running from the middle of February until the end of May, the otherwise sparse terrain bursts with color. This is an area of classic desert grassland, one with undulating hills and long, flat plains. It's also filled with wildlife, including snakes, lizards, and larks that flit around the grand expanses. Sometimes hawks soar and glide overhead, adding both menace, for prey, and visual delight, for human visitors. The reserve is also home to bobcats, and coyotes, while scorpions and kangaroo rats dig below the surface to create their homes.

It is the wildflowers, however, that might be the most entrancing attraction. The most reliable viewing window runs from late March to early April, though visitors can get more accurate information on the park's website, which supplies regular updates. While, as the name of the reserve suggests, poppies are the most obvious bloom, the grasslands also supply lupine, cream cups, and owl's clover. For armchair travelers who want to see what all the fuss is about, or who just want to look at something pretty, the park also has a live camera link that surveys different parts of the wilderness.