One Of Oregon's Friendliest Towns Is A West Coast Gem With A Vibrant Culture And Japanese Sister City

While the small riverside city of Hood River is known for its watersports, it's also an exceptionally welcoming place. Annual concerts, community events, and a historic downtown filled with local businesses help foster a strong sense of community, earning Hood River recognition from World Atlas as the friendliest small town in the Pacific Northwest. Hood River's hospitality extends across the Pacific to its Japanese sister city of Tsuruta, and the Oregon city honors that connection with cultural events and its very own Tsuruta Park.

The city's creative culture is also part of its charm. It's home to numerous artists with a sizable collection of art galleries and studios. Several museums showcase the city's historical past and creative talents. Its thriving food culture stems from restaurants often sourcing from local farms, and true to its Pacific Northwest roots, the area offers many options for fresh seafood and craft brews.

This West Coast gem sits on the banks of the Columbia River, around three hours from the Pacific Ocean and only about an hour east of Portland. Each year, more than 4 million visitors travel to Hood River County for outdoor recreation and scenic views along the Columbia River Gorge.