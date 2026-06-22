One Of Oregon's Friendliest Towns Is A West Coast Gem With A Vibrant Culture And Japanese Sister City
While the small riverside city of Hood River is known for its watersports, it's also an exceptionally welcoming place. Annual concerts, community events, and a historic downtown filled with local businesses help foster a strong sense of community, earning Hood River recognition from World Atlas as the friendliest small town in the Pacific Northwest. Hood River's hospitality extends across the Pacific to its Japanese sister city of Tsuruta, and the Oregon city honors that connection with cultural events and its very own Tsuruta Park.
The city's creative culture is also part of its charm. It's home to numerous artists with a sizable collection of art galleries and studios. Several museums showcase the city's historical past and creative talents. Its thriving food culture stems from restaurants often sourcing from local farms, and true to its Pacific Northwest roots, the area offers many options for fresh seafood and craft brews.
This West Coast gem sits on the banks of the Columbia River, around three hours from the Pacific Ocean and only about an hour east of Portland. Each year, more than 4 million visitors travel to Hood River County for outdoor recreation and scenic views along the Columbia River Gorge.
The relationship between Hood River and its sister city, Tsuruta
The advent of sister cities between Japan and the United States has blossomed into more than 450 cultural alliances since the program began in the 1950s, according to the Japan-United States Sister City Association. Students spend time in their respective sister cities and get the opportunity to experience a different society and broaden their global perspective.
Sister cities are often bonded by their similarities. Like Hood River, Tsuruta is a small waterfront city situated beside the Iwaki River and is surrounded by farmland and forests. Both have a population under 15,000 people, and each is known for its apples. This area of Oregon features an orchard-lined loop with alpine vistas, known as the Hood River Fruit Loop, to celebrate its crops, culture, and sense of friendly community.
Hood River holds events to celebrate its connection with its sister city. The annual Taste of Tsuruta dinner features representative Japanese dishes and fundraises for student and cultural exchanges, while other local businesses host events throughout the year to engage residents and visitors alike while supporting the charitable cause. Tsuruta Park features a monument gifted by the sister city, along with cherry trees with beautiful spring blossoms. A visitor on Yelp remarked, "The white flowers with pale pink centers are so delicate and ethereal; they look like snow."
Hood River's outdoor culture, food, and arts scenes
Like much of the Pacific Northwest, Hood River is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts who come here for activities on the water and in the woods. This picturesque Oregon city is the "windsurfing capital of the world," attracting kiteboarders and windsurfers to the nearby river. These waters are also home to an array of fish and, despite being an inland freshwater area, some species split their time between the fresh and salt water. The streams and rivers provide opportunities for paddling around in a kayak or canoe, while Hood River Waterfront Park offers a vibrant shoreline for outdoor fun.
The local arts culture is on clear display, with places like the Columbia Center for the Arts offering classes, exhibits, and live performances, while Art on Oak showcases multiple mediums of crafting and creativity from Hood River's community. Wineries are plentiful, and you can enjoy a tasting of local vintages at places like Cascade Cliffs, and spots like Full Sail Brewing offer craft beers and pub fare with waterfront views. Enjoy dishes featuring sustainably grown local ingredients at Sixth Street Bistro.