The 'Windsurfing Capital Of The World' Is A Picturesque Oregon City With Magical Mountain Views
Tucked into Oregon's Columbia River Gorge and backed by the snow-capped silhouette of Mount Hood, the city and county of Hood River feels a bit like it's been stitched together from the best parts of a dream. The city is small — just under 9,000 people, according to the local government — but what it lacks in size it makes up for in sheer scenic drama. River, cliffs, and forest collide here, and the result is one of Oregon's most dynamic destinations. With its unique topography and steadily windy microclimate, Hood River has earned a reputation as the windsurfing capital of the world.
But Hood River isn't just for thrill-seekers. This is the kind of place where families can spend the morning hiking through pine-framed trails, the afternoon picking apples on a century-old orchard, and the evening sipping a crisp cider made from fruit harvested just down the road. As in many places in Oregon, residents and visitors let the seasons and surrounding elements dictate the rhythm of life here, and it's an easy one to sink into with all the views.
Whether you're chasing wind or kitesurfing thrills on the Columbia River or the perfect golden-hour meander to take photos of Mount Hood lighting up in the distance, Hood River has a way of pulling you in. Given that it's one of the gateways to the Columbia River Gorge, it's not difficult to see why.
Hood River windsurfing, hiking, and more
Hood River's claim as the "windsurfing capital of the world," according to Travel Oregon, might sound bombastic, but it's well-earned. The Columbia River's consistent winds and the stunning backdrop of Mount Hood create an ideal setting for both beginners and seasoned windsurfers to hit the waves and have fun. For those new to the sport, places like Brian's Kiteboarding, Windsurfing & SUP, Gorge Surf Shop, and Hood River WaterPlay are some of the more well-regarded centers for personalized lessons tailored to individual skill levels. Equipment rentals are also easy to find, making it convenient for travelers to get on the water without the hassle of bringing their own gear.
Beyond the waterway, Hood River boasts a variety of trails for hiking and biking both within the city and just beyond its limits. Start with the popular Indian Creek Trail — an easygoing 3.8-mile dirt path divided into three sections that span the length of the city. Then check out the Hood River Waterfront Trail, a two-mile jaunt that takes you by several parks and recreation areas along the water. The more intense Hood River Mountain Trail is a 4.5-mile loop that takes you up to some fantastic lookouts. It's a popular trail that's best tackled in the spring when wildflowers bloom and the landscape turns verdant.
And if you've come to Hood River, you can't miss out on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. One of the Columbia Gorge's best-kept secrets, the river canyon is 80 miles long and features dramatic cliffs and ridges backed by the Cascade Mountains. It features dozens of trails, lookouts, boat launches, and campgrounds. For sweeping views without the hike, take a drive along the Lewis and Clark Trail Scenic Byway and the Mount Hood River Scenic Loop.
Hood River's gastro and culture scene
After adventuring all day, you'll want to slow down and take in Hood River's downtown, which offers a solid array of dining and cultural experiences. Broder Øst is an excellent spot for Scandinavian-inspired dishes in a cozy setting — and they do a mean breakfast. For lunch, consider heading to Solstice Wood Fire Pizza & Bar, which offers gourmet pizzas and seasonal small plates by the waterfront. Celilo Restaurant & Bar is a fantastic fine-dining option; don't sleep on their cocktail or dessert menu.
For a bit of culture, Hood River has several local galleries to peruse. 301 Gallery showcases a variety of artworks, including paintings, photography, and handcrafts, and is located in the historic Butler Bank building. Columbia Center for the Arts hosts concerts, dance performances, and musical theater events throughout the year, including the annual Gorge Book Festival, which features author talks and creative writing workshops.
Depending on the season you visit, you'll get a distinctly different flavor of Hood River. Spring is a top contender: the region is so well-known for its pear and cherry blossoms that the city organizes an annual Hood River Blossom Watch every spring in collaboration with local farms. Summer will serve up fruit-picking and reverie with a glass of cider in hand (wait until July to ensure you've dodged the rains), and fall is a foliage fantasy. Mount Hood and Mount Bachelor speak for their winter activity-heavy selves, too. But this little Oregon city surrounded by mountains and canyons is a sure-fire travel win whenever you visit.