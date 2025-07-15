Oregon's Orchard-Lined Loop Is A Region Full Of Vines, Volcanoes, And Farm-Fresh Wines With Alpine Vistas

Oregon flourishes with dramatic coastlines backed by sweeping mountain ranges, a haven for rock climbers to repel between gorgeous golden cliffs. But what some may not know is that Oregon also has a bountiful wine country. Not far east of Portland stands the snow-capped peak of Mount Hood, a dormant volcano standing sentinel over the Hood River Valley, a viridescent land of grapevines and blooming orchards. Weaving through the valley is a 35-mile long stretch of road, enticing travelers to stop and enjoy the farm stands laden with ripe apples and cherries, and romantic wineries with bottles to uncork. Called the Hood River Fruit Loop, these winding country roads will start you on the most unforgettable culinary journey, turning you into a seasoned sommelier as you sip wine at lush vineyards backed by the alpine slopes of the Pacific Northwest.

Around 32 different wineries, farms, vineyards, and orchards are official members of the Fruit Loop, a collection of agricultural businesses aimed at preserving the best of Oregon's bounty. Scattered across the valley's idyllic pastures, a handful of breweries and wineries await to offer you their aromatic libations. From cozy tasting rooms in a rustic barn setting to an elegant colonial villa on a sprawling estate, delight in a glass of bubbly paired with delicious cheeseboards and charcuterie.

While the Hood River Fruit Loop can be completed in a single day, if you're visiting the vineyards for tastings, it would be best to extend your trip with overnight stays, as there are plenty of excellent accommodations in the area. Driving from Portland takes not much over an hour. Follow I-84 along the scenic Columbia River Gorge, then take Exit 64. The Hood River Fruit Loop is spread between Highway 281 and Highway 35, which can be explored in any direction.