Oregon's Orchard-Lined Loop Is A Region Full Of Vines, Volcanoes, And Farm-Fresh Wines With Alpine Vistas
Oregon flourishes with dramatic coastlines backed by sweeping mountain ranges, a haven for rock climbers to repel between gorgeous golden cliffs. But what some may not know is that Oregon also has a bountiful wine country. Not far east of Portland stands the snow-capped peak of Mount Hood, a dormant volcano standing sentinel over the Hood River Valley, a viridescent land of grapevines and blooming orchards. Weaving through the valley is a 35-mile long stretch of road, enticing travelers to stop and enjoy the farm stands laden with ripe apples and cherries, and romantic wineries with bottles to uncork. Called the Hood River Fruit Loop, these winding country roads will start you on the most unforgettable culinary journey, turning you into a seasoned sommelier as you sip wine at lush vineyards backed by the alpine slopes of the Pacific Northwest.
Around 32 different wineries, farms, vineyards, and orchards are official members of the Fruit Loop, a collection of agricultural businesses aimed at preserving the best of Oregon's bounty. Scattered across the valley's idyllic pastures, a handful of breweries and wineries await to offer you their aromatic libations. From cozy tasting rooms in a rustic barn setting to an elegant colonial villa on a sprawling estate, delight in a glass of bubbly paired with delicious cheeseboards and charcuterie.
While the Hood River Fruit Loop can be completed in a single day, if you're visiting the vineyards for tastings, it would be best to extend your trip with overnight stays, as there are plenty of excellent accommodations in the area. Driving from Portland takes not much over an hour. Follow I-84 along the scenic Columbia River Gorge, then take Exit 64. The Hood River Fruit Loop is spread between Highway 281 and Highway 35, which can be explored in any direction.
Wineries to explore along the Hood River Fruit Loop
Start your journey with a visit to Marchesi Vineyards, located at the top of the Fruit Loop if you're driving from Portland. Grapevines and fragrant roses surround the estate, and with Italian-style decor in their tasting room, you will feel as though you're sitting amidst the hills of Tuscany. There's an open-air terrace for sipping al fresco, plus fire pits and blankets for the winter season. Pick up a few bottles of Pinot Grigio or perhaps a Moscato from the wine shop before continuing onwards.
Just a six-minute drive southwards along Highway 281 is the Hood Crest Winery and Distillers, which not only offers delicious varietals of merlot and Burgundy, but bourbon and whiskey too. Tastings and vineyard tours are available, and you can sip drinks of your choice while enjoying a delicious wood-fired pizza. If you're there on a Saturday afternoon, you'll even be treated to live music courtesy of Tess Barr, who runs the estate with her husband, Patrick.
Another excellent vineyard to try is the Stave and Stone Winery, near the Highway 35 section of the loop. Top reviews mention the classy vibe, great selection of different red and white wines, and enormous charcuterie boards. What's more, the Hood River Lavender Farms is within walking distance, a perfect place for a scenic stroll through purple fields after a delicious wine tasting. And for dessert, don't miss the lavender ice cream. Drive northwards for six minutes and you'll reach Wy'East Vineyards, which has excellent views of Mount Hood from the tasting room patio. Bring your own picnic lunch to pair with each sip, and enjoy a game of bocce amidst the vineyard scenery. No matter which winery you choose to visit, it's sure to be an enchanting afternoon.
Where to stay along the Hood River Fruit Loop
Be aware of how much wine you are consuming at tastings, especially if you're driving on your own. Make sure to limit yourself small sips, and to be safe, if you're planning on hitting multiple wineries, it's best to book a place to stay for the night. A mere 10-minute drive from the Hood Crest Winery and Distillers is the RiverSong Country Chateau, a charming holiday home available for rentals. You will have multiple opulent bedrooms and bathrooms all to yourself, plus a fantastic kitchen space and a dining room with views overlooking the scenic valley. There's even a hot tub, so you can enjoy a relaxing evening soak.
Only a four-minute drive north along Highway 35 from Wy'East Vineyards is StoryBook Glade, a homestead rental just as charming as its name. Set amidst sprawling fruit orchards with a wraparound porch and dreamy mountain views, a stay here will feel like your very own fairytale. The property boasts five bedrooms, a spacious living area, and a fully equipped kitchen. Outdoor amenities include a patio with seating and a barbecue grill, plus rocking chairs for some well-earned relaxation.
To make your way to more wine country, you could also drive to the Willamette Valley in about two hours, perfect for a visit to Monmouth, a cozy college town with rustic charm. And right in the heart of the Willamette Valley is this award-winning eco-friendly winery, a perfect place to end your merrymaking journey. Whether you gather friends together for a fun vineyard getaway or travel solo, a drive around the Hood River Fruit Loop will be a truly thrilling adventure.