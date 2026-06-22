Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's Thriving Park On Lake Erie With Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Trails

As one of Canada's provinces with the highest environmental diversity, Ontario is a custodian to both the arctic ecosystems in the north and the southern lake region, bordering New York and Michigan. Tucked between these two states is a lake park offering visitors miles of beaches and plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Located in the southwestern corner of the province, Rondeau Provincial Park is Ontario's second-oldest provincial park, boasting more than 8,000 acres of rare Carolinian forest, sandy beaches, and coastal wetlands. Visitors can walk the seven marked hiking trails crossing these ecosystems, from the prairies and marshlands to the oak savannas. But the Erie lakeshore offers just as many opportunities to explore — from miles of family-friendly sandy beaches located close to amenities to secluded fishing nooks ideal for both sports and prize fishing. Rondeau's peculiar teardrop-shaped peninsula gives the park access to two lakeshores: one with panoramic beaches directly on Lake Erie, and the other on the inward-facing Rondeau Bay, with calmer waters that are perfect for swimming.

In fact, as the warmest of the Great Lakes, Lake Erie is an ideal swimming destination. That's in part due to its shallow waters, which extend the beach season by warming up quickly and for a longer span of time compared to other lakes. Lake Erie is also easily accessible from the many metropolitan communities surrounding it. Indeed, you can easily reach Rondeau Provincial Park from Detroit, only 74 miles away, or from Buffalo, New York, roughly 200 miles away.