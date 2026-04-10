Ohio's Scenic Island State Park Is Perfect For Fishing
Anyone looking for some fishing in Ohio usually doesn't have to venture far. The state has over 50,000 lakes, including a sizeable part of Lake Erie, one of America's five Great Lakes. This impressive lake is where you'll find South Bass Island and Put-in-Bay, a little-known Ohio Town with a laidback Florida feel. One of the big draws for anglers around this township is Oak Point State Park, a rather unassuming destination overlooking the bay that's popular among boaters and those looking to catch Lake Erie fish.
Oak Point is Ohio's smallest state park, so don't expect any hiking trails within its 1.5 acres. Instead, it's more tailored towards people who simply want to picnic, fish, or boat. If you're fishing from the shore, you can join most anglers on a sidewalk along the park's northern side. It's particularly popular with families who just want some casual fishing instead of committing to an entire day out on the water.
One of the best parts about fishing here is the chance to reel in a variety of Lake Erie species. These range from walleye and yellow perch to smallmouth bass and even salmon (depending on the season). You don't have to fish off the sidewalk, though. You can also fish for bluegill and crappie in nearby Terwilligers Pond. Those anglers who want to get out onto Lake Erie and fish its deeper areas can launch their vessels using the boat ramps. There are also around 20 docks available to rent for the day or overnight if you want to extend your time here. If you don't have a boat, you could always book a fishing trip with Put-in-Bay Charter Fishing Service. They have four to six-hour charters out on Lake Erie.
Fishing and family-friendly fun in Oak Point State Park
If you're visiting Oak Point State Park with a big group or your family, don't forget to secure fishing licenses from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources beforehand. Most children can fish without one, but anyone aged 16 or older needs their own license. This also applies if you're going on a fishing charter. The state park is a lovely fishing spot for families because it also caters to those who'd rather just picnic and enjoy some stillness. The small picnic area has sweeping Lake Erie vistas, which are particularly beautiful during sunset.
If you need food for your picnic, you can drive about five minutes to Island Hardware & Food Market. They stock plenty of fresh produce and other items that can set you up for a decent spread. While this isn't the spot for hiking, you can still take a leisurely stroll along the lake shoreline, enjoying picturesque views along the way. Oak Point State Park is also a favored spot to watch the weekly Skip Duggan's Antique Car Club drive-by every Sunday during the summer. Plenty of boaters moored at the state park cheer on this parade of classic cars.
You can get to Oak Point State Park by catching the ferry to South Bass Island from Catawba Island, an underrated foodie getaway with vineyards and restaurants that's about 80 miles from Cleveland. This is the only vehicle ferry servicing Put-in-Bay. If you don't need your car, you can also catch high-speed passenger ferries or an Island Air Taxi from Port Clinton. If you're getting the ferry from Catawba Island, it might be a good idea to stop in at Jeanett's Bait and Tackle beforehand. You can stock up on decent fishing gear and specific tackle for catching perch.