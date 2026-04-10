Ohio's Scenic Island State Park Is Perfect For Fishing

Anyone looking for some fishing in Ohio usually doesn't have to venture far. The state has over 50,000 lakes, including a sizeable part of Lake Erie, one of America's five Great Lakes. This impressive lake is where you'll find South Bass Island and Put-in-Bay, a little-known Ohio Town with a laidback Florida feel. One of the big draws for anglers around this township is Oak Point State Park, a rather unassuming destination overlooking the bay that's popular among boaters and those looking to catch Lake Erie fish.

Oak Point is Ohio's smallest state park, so don't expect any hiking trails within its 1.5 acres. Instead, it's more tailored towards people who simply want to picnic, fish, or boat. If you're fishing from the shore, you can join most anglers on a sidewalk along the park's northern side. It's particularly popular with families who just want some casual fishing instead of committing to an entire day out on the water.

One of the best parts about fishing here is the chance to reel in a variety of Lake Erie species. These range from walleye and yellow perch to smallmouth bass and even salmon (depending on the season). You don't have to fish off the sidewalk, though. You can also fish for bluegill and crappie in nearby Terwilligers Pond. Those anglers who want to get out onto Lake Erie and fish its deeper areas can launch their vessels using the boat ramps. There are also around 20 docks available to rent for the day or overnight if you want to extend your time here. If you don't have a boat, you could always book a fishing trip with Put-in-Bay Charter Fishing Service. They have four to six-hour charters out on Lake Erie.