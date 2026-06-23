Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Underrated Mountain Lake With Scenic Campsites, Hiking, And Fishing

World-famous places like Lake Tahoe, while gorgeous, tend to be afflicted with overcrowding, overfishing, and fully-booked campgrounds. Central California's Lundy Lake provides a less crowded option so that you can forget Lake Tahoe and enjoy quiet solitude and scenery. This tiny mountain lake is only a mile long, compared to Tahoe's 22 miles, and its diminutive size makes it a comparatively underappreciated gem.

The lake is nestled inside Lundy Canyon, about four hours southeast of Sacramento, and two and a half hours south of Reno, Nevada. Parked way up at 7,800 feet in the Eastern Sierra mountain range, the lake got its name from a logger named William Lundy back in the late 1800s. The current lake is largely a reservoir that expanded a smaller natural lake, and is routinely stocked with trout.

The lake is also a popular base for exploring Lundy Canyon, including several hiking trails that pass alpine lakes and showcase views of the Eastern Sierra. Those wishing to extend their stay can book a site at one of two campgrounds or a cabin at the historic Lundy Lake Resort.