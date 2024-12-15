Explore Canyons, Mountains, And Nearby Yosemite National Park At This Unspoiled California Town

Lee Vining offers access to Yosemite National Park without being overwhelmed by other visitors. Just a short drive away, Yosemite's eastern entrance via Tioga Road leads to stunning granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and abundant wildlife. You can skip the Yosemite crowds but not the stunning views on Tioga Road, although it closes during the winter due to snow. Tioga Pass itself, the highest in the Sierra, boasts breathtaking views and expansive landscapes. If Yosemite's most dangerous hikes are too intimidating, the Gardisky Lake Trail is a manageable 1.2-mile uphill trek. The short yet rewarding hike offers sweeping panoramas of Yosemite and gorgeous Mono Lake vistas.

Those who wish to see otherworldly limestone formations must see Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve, where striking spires rise dramatically from the lake's waters. As gorgeous as the scene may be, don't be fooled — the mesmerizing Mono Lake is one of the most dangerous in California, with a pH of 9.8, high salinity levels, and arsenic in the water.

Drive 10 miles northeast of Lee Vining, and you'll get to Black Point, where volcanic fissures stretch across the landscape. Formed about 13,000 years ago from an underwater eruption, these cracks reach up to 50 feet deep. You might think the wider fissures are safe to explore, but be careful, as you don't want to mess with the Earth's raw power.