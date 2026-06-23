Forget Blue Spring State Park, visit Florida's Underrated Oasis With Campsites, Unique Wildlife, And Lake Fun

Florida is home to an immense number of areas for outdoor recreation and adventure. In addition to the 11 sites operated by the National Park Service, the state of Florida maintains 175 state parks that cover over 815,000 acres of Sunshine State land. Among the most popular of these is Blue Springs State Park. Located near Orlando, Blue Springs State Park welcomes about 700,000 visitors annually. While there is certainly plenty to see and do at Blue Springs, you can have many of those same experiences on the other side of the state at Three Rivers State Park. Even better for those looking to enjoy solitude while adventuring outdoors, this underrated, waterfront state park only has about 5% of the visitor traffic of Blue Springs.

Located along the Florida/Georgia border in the Florida Panhandle, Three Rivers State Park offers a variety of water and land-based outdoor activities. Given the name, you may be expecting to find a trio of rivers here. However, it's actually tucked on the southwest shore of Lake Seminole. The name was derived from the fact that the lake sits at the confluence of the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee, and Flint rivers. When the dam was constructed in the 1950s, over 37,000 acres were flooded to form the lake.

The lake, as well as the land surrounding it, is home to a variety of unique wildlife. This is a large part of what makes Three Rivers State Park so appealing to outdoor enthusiasts. It's also part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and home to numerous avian species. However, the resident American bald eagles are the headliners on the birding checklist. Alligators, gray fox, and white-tailed deer are among the other animals you are likely to see while visiting here.