Situated On The Florida-Georgia Line With World-Class Fishing And Boating Is A Freshwater Paradise

It's no wonder that Florida is sometimes called the "Fishing Capital of the World." Apart from its 8,436 miles of Atlantic and Gulf shoreline, the state's freshwater lakes are renowned for sport fishing, including Florida's largest freshwater lake, an "inland sea" that draws fishing fanatics from across the country. One lesser-known fishing and boating destination is Lake Seminole, a 37,500-acre reservoir on the border of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Located at the spot where the Flint, Chattahoochee, and Apalachicola rivers meet, the lake is full of a diverse variety of fish, including striped bass, black crappie, chain pickerel, bluegill, and more.

The man-made lake is named for the Native American tribe that originally inhabited the region. Submerged in water at the bottom of the basin are the remains of a fort built in 1816 to defend the area from the Spanish. Though use of the fort ended just a few years later, when Florida became part of the United States, it wasn't until the 1950s that a dam was built nearby and the lake was filled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.