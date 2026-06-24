Ireland's Largest National Park Has Gorgeous Mountains, Trails, And Historic Sites A Quick Day Trip From Dublin

It doesn't take much imagination to understand why Ireland is lovingly called the Emerald Isle. With its verdant rolling hills, meadows, and a lush landscape watered by rains for the better part of the year, the country can be seen glowing green from a satellite. To witness its wilderness in all its glory, a trip to the Wicklow Mountains National Park just south of Dublin is the best introduction one can have during their visit to the enchanted isle.

As the largest national park on the island by area (measuring roughly 57,000 acres), Wicklow offers an alluring trinity that makes up a hiker's paradise: mountains, trails through unspoiled nature, and ancient fragments of the country's history. The park also offers at least nine marked trails, and wild camping is permitted, provided one follows the camping code.

You can reach the park in under an hour by taking the scenic R115, and there is also a direct bus service from Dublin to Glendalough.As the park is vast, there are plenty of places to begin your visit. You can start by visiting the sixth-century ruins of the Glendalough monastic site with its iconic Round Tower. If hitting the trails is on top of your list, you can decide between leisurely strolls like the half-mile Poulanass Walk or more strenuous hikes, such as sections of the 6-mile Spinc and Glenealo Valley White Route, notable for mountain scenery and herds of deer. Stop by the stunning Glenmacnass Waterfall and enjoy a heartwarming meal at The Coach House Inn in nearby Roundwood. It may charm you enough to stay the night if the drive back to Dublin becomes too daunting.