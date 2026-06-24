Ireland's Largest National Park Has Gorgeous Mountains, Trails, And Historic Sites A Quick Day Trip From Dublin
It doesn't take much imagination to understand why Ireland is lovingly called the Emerald Isle. With its verdant rolling hills, meadows, and a lush landscape watered by rains for the better part of the year, the country can be seen glowing green from a satellite. To witness its wilderness in all its glory, a trip to the Wicklow Mountains National Park just south of Dublin is the best introduction one can have during their visit to the enchanted isle.
As the largest national park on the island by area (measuring roughly 57,000 acres), Wicklow offers an alluring trinity that makes up a hiker's paradise: mountains, trails through unspoiled nature, and ancient fragments of the country's history. The park also offers at least nine marked trails, and wild camping is permitted, provided one follows the camping code.
You can reach the park in under an hour by taking the scenic R115, and there is also a direct bus service from Dublin to Glendalough.As the park is vast, there are plenty of places to begin your visit. You can start by visiting the sixth-century ruins of the Glendalough monastic site with its iconic Round Tower. If hitting the trails is on top of your list, you can decide between leisurely strolls like the half-mile Poulanass Walk or more strenuous hikes, such as sections of the 6-mile Spinc and Glenealo Valley White Route, notable for mountain scenery and herds of deer. Stop by the stunning Glenmacnass Waterfall and enjoy a heartwarming meal at The Coach House Inn in nearby Roundwood. It may charm you enough to stay the night if the drive back to Dublin becomes too daunting.
Mountainous beauty and the countless trails of Wicklow
While Killarney National Park may be Ireland's first, Wicklow Mountains National Park is the place for mountain hiking. County Wicklow has 164 named mountain peaks, many of them within or adjoining the park, so you will be spoiled for stunning vistas. On the southern end of County Wicklow is Lugnaquilla, one of the highest peaks in Ireland. Standing at 3,035 feet high, you can even see Eryri (Snowdonia) in Wales over the sea on a clear day.
There are enough peaks to summit in the vast park to make the head spin, so if you wish to keep things simple, parking in the Glendalough Upper Lake Car Park and keeping it local is the way to go. This area is a favorite for both locals and visitors, and you can continue on foot to nearby Camaderry Mountain. According to reviews left on Google, the climb is of moderate difficulty with rewarding views, although waterproof boots are recommended during colder months. Spring and summer are generally considered the best times to visit, and even then, waterproof gear is encouraged for the occasional rainfall.
For trail maps, you can stop by the park's information office for recommendations and weather updates. The enchanting Poulanass Waterfall is also just down the road and is worth visiting for its fairytale-like setting. For a beginner-friendly trail, the Glendalough Green Road is recommended. Mostly flat, it meanders through oak woods and then curves towards the Lower Lake. However, if you're willing to tackle a moderate challenge, the Spinc White Route rewards hikers with iconic views of the cliffs, Sika deer, and an abandoned miner's village.
Historic sites in the heart of the park
As you immerse yourself in the timeless charm of this lush land, it is impossible to miss out on the Glendalough Monastic Site. According to tradition, Saint Kevin crossed the Wicklow Mountains and established an early Christian settlement in the sixth century on the banks of the Glendalough Upper Lake. The settlement flourished over the following centuries and became an important and wealthy monastic center in Ireland.
For over a thousand years, the Round Tower has overlooked the site, and as you approach the ruins, it's remarkable to see how well it has been preserved. Once greeting pilgrims, it now welcomes visitors from around the world. The "monastic city" became a holy burial ground and pilgrimage destination, while the tower itself dates to the 11th century. Standing at 98 feet, its purpose is disputed, leaving room for theories that it functioned as a bell tower or refuge during raids. While walking through Glendalough, you will also encounter the eerie remains of a cathedral, Saint Kevin's Church, and one of the most important early Christian graveyards in Ireland. Legend states that the saint brought back soil from Rome, scattering it over the grounds and therefore sanctifying the settlement (according to the Glendalough Heritage Forum).
You can visit the monastic site year-round, free of charge, and guided tours are also available through the visitor center. With the ancient site receding in your rearview mirror, you can head towards Lough Tay, the so-called "Guinness Lake" that is one of the most photographed places in the region. Wicklow Mountains National Park is firmly among the best destinations to visit in Ireland, and with so much to take in, a single sojourn just may not be enough.