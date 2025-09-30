Ireland's 'Guinness Lake' Is A Scenic Gem That's One Of The Most Photographed Places In The Region

There's a reason why Ireland is one of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe. Between the lush landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historic sites, it's hard not to fall in love with this place. The most remarkable sites in the country are often off the beaten path — imagine you're strolling on a boardwalk in the fairytale forests of Ballinastoe Woods, and all of a sudden, the vistas sweep toward a tranquil lake. The panorama reminds you of something — it can't be a pint of Guinness, can it? When you're admiring the dark waters and white shoreline of Lough Tay, you can't help but crave a refreshing glass of beer. Commonly referred to as "Guinness Lake" due to the uncanny resemblance, this hidden gem just so happens to be a photographer's dream.

Located in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains, Lough Tay gets its murky hue from the Cloghoge River, which empties into the lake. The water is then discharged into Lough Dan. Covering 119 acres, Lough Tay has an average depth of 33 feet. The oval-shaped lake boasts a white sand shoreline at the top, which makes it look like the froth of the beer. The beach isn't exactly a natural sand deposit; the Guinness Family Trust placed it there to amplify the similarity. And in true Irish fashion, locals likened it to the iconic stout — only instead of fish and chips, it's paired with misty mountains and pine-covered slopes.

This spectacular spot attracts not only photographers but also filmmakers. You may recognize it from TV shows like "Vikings" and "The Tudors," as well as movies such as "Excalibur" and "Irish Wish." Although Lough Tay resides within private property (the Guinness Family Trust owns the land), you can still view the shadowy lake from several access points.