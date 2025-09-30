Ireland's 'Guinness Lake' Is A Scenic Gem That's One Of The Most Photographed Places In The Region
There's a reason why Ireland is one of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe. Between the lush landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historic sites, it's hard not to fall in love with this place. The most remarkable sites in the country are often off the beaten path — imagine you're strolling on a boardwalk in the fairytale forests of Ballinastoe Woods, and all of a sudden, the vistas sweep toward a tranquil lake. The panorama reminds you of something — it can't be a pint of Guinness, can it? When you're admiring the dark waters and white shoreline of Lough Tay, you can't help but crave a refreshing glass of beer. Commonly referred to as "Guinness Lake" due to the uncanny resemblance, this hidden gem just so happens to be a photographer's dream.
Located in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains, Lough Tay gets its murky hue from the Cloghoge River, which empties into the lake. The water is then discharged into Lough Dan. Covering 119 acres, Lough Tay has an average depth of 33 feet. The oval-shaped lake boasts a white sand shoreline at the top, which makes it look like the froth of the beer. The beach isn't exactly a natural sand deposit; the Guinness Family Trust placed it there to amplify the similarity. And in true Irish fashion, locals likened it to the iconic stout — only instead of fish and chips, it's paired with misty mountains and pine-covered slopes.
This spectacular spot attracts not only photographers but also filmmakers. You may recognize it from TV shows like "Vikings" and "The Tudors," as well as movies such as "Excalibur" and "Irish Wish." Although Lough Tay resides within private property (the Guinness Family Trust owns the land), you can still view the shadowy lake from several access points.
How to get to Lough Tay
Lough Tay is easily accessible by car, located approximately one hour and 15 minutes from Dublin. Another option is taking the bus to the nearest town, which can take anywhere between 1.5 and 3 hours. First, you'll need to take the bus to Roundwood (usually with one transfer). From there, you'll hike from the village toward the closest viewpoint, which is around 4 miles away. The path is steep and unpaved, taking around an hour and a half to complete. Some people also opt to pedal to Lough Tay via the Ballinastoe Mountain Bike Trails.
On the other hand, if you rented a car, most of the vantage points are situated along the Sally Gap Drive. Be prepared for very steep roads ahead — your car must be up to the challenge and be able to handle both the narrow road and incline. As you're cruising on the mountain pass, the first stop you'll make before getting to the observation point is the bridge from "P.S. I Love You." You'll only have to drive a mile more to reach the lookout. There's ample parking available in the area, so you can pack a picnic with you while enjoying the sights.
The next outlook isn't too far away — you can either drive for half a mile or leave your car behind and hike for 20 minutes. You can also walk to the J. B. Malone Memorial stone from here, where more picturesque scenery awaits. A little farther is another vista point, where the lake finally begins to look like a creamy pint, with the sandy shore on the top. Meanwhile, on the other side of the lake, you'll come across the 1,952-foot Luggala, which you can climb for more stunning views.
Tips for visiting Guinness Lake
The best time to see Lough Tay is during the summer. Not only do you get longer days, but nature is also at its greenest. Nevertheless, you still need to pack layers, as Ireland is one of those places where you'll experience four seasons in one day. You never really know when it's going to rain, so make sure to have a raincoat or umbrella with you. The temperature can drop suddenly, too — having a warm jacket is a must. Whether or not you're planning to hike to the lake, it's better to wear proper hiking shoes in order to effortlessly navigate the area in case the trails are muddy or moist.
The backcountry is notorious for having weak signals, which is why you should have a plan B in place. Don't rely on online maps only — download offline navigation tools or have a physical map with you so you don't get lost in the wilderness. Since there are plenty of lookout spots along the lake, pack a picnic with you to take your time marveling at Lough Tay and take as many pictures as you can. If all this is too much for you, you can always book a tour to explore Lough Tay without having to organize it. Get Your Guide has multiple tours that take you from Dublin to the Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough, with stops at Lough Tay. The same applies to tours offered by Tripadvisor.
Ireland is home to many underrated destinations, especially if you enjoy the countryside. The next time you're visiting, embark on a road trip on one of the world's "Longest Defined Coastal Routes," the Wild Atlantic Way. The unforgettable attraction makes for a spectacular journey along the Atlantic coast.