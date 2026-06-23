Only 1 US Airline Made The Cut In The Top 5 'Most Legroom In Economy Class' In 2026

It's no secret that flying in economy-class seats isn't the most comfortable experience. Aside from the debate about who gets to use the shared armrests, or how to politely ask a sleeping row mate to move so you can use the restroom, the space you're sitting in can feel really cramped. That may not be a big deal if you have a short flight, but if you're stuck in the same space for hours, you can end up feeling stiff and sore. However, airline legroom can vary quite a bit. According to Visual Capitalist (using a 2026 list compiled by Simple Flying), the top five airlines with "the most legroom in economy class" only include a single U.S. airline, which is JetBlue.

This may not be a surprise, as JetBlue has set the standard for wheelchair accessibility and is ranked among the top North American airlines in economy class for 2026, according to JD Power. JetBlue came in at an average of 32.3 inches of legroom, behind Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and Emirates, which each feature 34 inches. It's followed by Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas, which each have 32 inches of legroom.