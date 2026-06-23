Only 1 US Airline Made The Cut In The Top 5 'Most Legroom In Economy Class' In 2026
It's no secret that flying in economy-class seats isn't the most comfortable experience. Aside from the debate about who gets to use the shared armrests, or how to politely ask a sleeping row mate to move so you can use the restroom, the space you're sitting in can feel really cramped. That may not be a big deal if you have a short flight, but if you're stuck in the same space for hours, you can end up feeling stiff and sore. However, airline legroom can vary quite a bit. According to Visual Capitalist (using a 2026 list compiled by Simple Flying), the top five airlines with "the most legroom in economy class" only include a single U.S. airline, which is JetBlue.
This may not be a surprise, as JetBlue has set the standard for wheelchair accessibility and is ranked among the top North American airlines in economy class for 2026, according to JD Power. JetBlue came in at an average of 32.3 inches of legroom, behind Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and Emirates, which each feature 34 inches. It's followed by Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas, which each have 32 inches of legroom.
JetBlue holds the title for the most economy legroom ... for now
While JetBlue is leading the pack for U.S. airlines, it may not keep its spot as one of the most highly rated airlines in the U.S. for long — at least for economy fliers who value their leg space. JetBlue is reportedly launching "Mini Mint," a domestic first-class section in its planes. While these seats will have between 36 inches and 37 inches of legroom, the airline will likely make room for them by reducing economy seat legroom — down to just 30 inches of space. That will put JetBlue behind the other U.S. airlines in the top 10 in terms of legroom: Southwest, which has 31.8 inches, and Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which tied with 31 inches each.
This change to JetBlue planes is expected to begin in 2026 and be finished by the end of 2027 or later. Even if its legroom may soon be compromised, JetBlue still has some very popular features. It was ranked No. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best In-flight Food in 2025 and hit the top three for Best Airline and Best In-Flight Entertainment. JetBlue also still has its free snacks and beverages as a selling point. Finally, check out the reasons JetBlue is the choice for many passengers with a serious fear of flying.