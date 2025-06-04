One Airline Is Setting The Standard For Wheelchair Accessibility (Here's What Makes It Stand Out)

Flying with your mobility aid is not always easy. While you're entitled to assistance getting on and off the plane, carrying your luggage, and securing your wheelchair onboard, too many wheelchair users have their trips derailed by airlines not living up to these obligations. An InsureMyTrip study analyzed 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, social media sentiment data from Brand24, and TripAdvisor airline reviews related to wheelchairs to assess which companies were most likely to give people traveling with wheelchairs a good experience. The overall winner was JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue is among the best airlines for legroom, snacks, and amenities and may even guarantee your vacation against rain, but it seems the company also knows how to ensure passengers with mobility aids leave satisfied. According to the study, JetBlue has an impressive 97% positive sentiment rating on social media. It mishandles very few wheelchairs and scooters, and just over half of the reviews that mentioned wheelchairs were five stars. Only 14% were one star. While there are never any guarantees about what your flight experience will be like, this data is certainly encouraging for wheelchair users flying JetBlue.