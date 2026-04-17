What The 3 Most Highly Rated US Airlines In 2026 Have In Common

Shrinking leg room, soaring prices, cancellations, lost baggage — any frequent flier can talk your ear off about the ways the flying experience has gotten progressively worse over the years. But some U.S. airlines have managed to come out shining. Across multiple rankings and studies by fliers and industry studies, carriers Delta, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue were consistently mentioned in the top spots — and closer inspection reveals the common threads that placed them among the most highly rated airlines in 2026: their on-board experience, food, and reliability.

For many fliers, the old adage rings true: First impressions last. A pleasant, welcoming on-board experience sets the tone for the entire flight — a common theme that Delta, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue have built their reputations on. These on-board offerings span cabin comfort, in-flight entertainment systems, free Wi-Fi, and legroom.

With 1.5 million air miles under his belt, Scott Leazenby of SANspotter praised Delta's on-board experience as the most consistent, making it his best domestic airline in 2026. Jon Miksis of Global Viewpoint echoed the sentiment, noting that Delta delivers "particularly well" on the baseline experience. "You'll usually get a cleaner plane, a friendlier crew, and a seatback screen loaded with enough entertainment to get you through a cross-country flight," he wrote. WalletHub named JetBlue one of its most comfortable airlines of 2026, citing its extra legroom — and the free, speedy Wi-Fi is definitely a plus. Meanwhile, Tripways was impressed by Alaska Airlines' culture of hospitality, friendliness, and warmth, earning it a spot on its "Best U.S. Airlines" list. For Miksis, the attentive crew makes an Alaska Airlines flight "feel like real hospitality rather than a checkbox."