What The 3 Most Highly Rated US Airlines In 2026 Have In Common
Shrinking leg room, soaring prices, cancellations, lost baggage — any frequent flier can talk your ear off about the ways the flying experience has gotten progressively worse over the years. But some U.S. airlines have managed to come out shining. Across multiple rankings and studies by fliers and industry studies, carriers Delta, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue were consistently mentioned in the top spots — and closer inspection reveals the common threads that placed them among the most highly rated airlines in 2026: their on-board experience, food, and reliability.
For many fliers, the old adage rings true: First impressions last. A pleasant, welcoming on-board experience sets the tone for the entire flight — a common theme that Delta, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue have built their reputations on. These on-board offerings span cabin comfort, in-flight entertainment systems, free Wi-Fi, and legroom.
With 1.5 million air miles under his belt, Scott Leazenby of SANspotter praised Delta's on-board experience as the most consistent, making it his best domestic airline in 2026. Jon Miksis of Global Viewpoint echoed the sentiment, noting that Delta delivers "particularly well" on the baseline experience. "You'll usually get a cleaner plane, a friendlier crew, and a seatback screen loaded with enough entertainment to get you through a cross-country flight," he wrote. WalletHub named JetBlue one of its most comfortable airlines of 2026, citing its extra legroom — and the free, speedy Wi-Fi is definitely a plus. Meanwhile, Tripways was impressed by Alaska Airlines' culture of hospitality, friendliness, and warmth, earning it a spot on its "Best U.S. Airlines" list. For Miksis, the attentive crew makes an Alaska Airlines flight "feel like real hospitality rather than a checkbox."
Quality in-flight meals matter
Chef Gordon Ramsay may not be a fan of airplane food, but the same can't be said for the flying public. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management found the quality of in-flight meals to be "undoubtedly one of the most important requisites for passengers' pleasurable flight experiences"— a game-changing factor that not only wins passengers over but keeps them coming back.
The bespoke touches in Alaska Airlines' in-flight menu have been a hit with passengers, with the Seattle-based carrier serving up a taste of the Pacific Northwest through locally sourced wine and artisan beer options. Delta's business and first class meals may rival those of an upscale restaurant (according to Global Viewpoint's review), but the airline isn't afraid of the fun and familiar, either. In 2024, Delta partnered with Shake Shack to bring its famous burgers to the sky. "I think that's where it's really about carefully curating dining experiences that get customers excited and really how we make them feel like they're dining in a sky-high restaurant versus that traditional airline catering, which can sometimes not be exciting or inspiring," Delta's managing director of onboard culinary experience, Stephanie Laster, told The Points Guy.
Meanwhile, SANspotter, who ranked JetBlue as his No. 2 best domestic airline of 2026, raved in a separate post that JetBlue's Mint and Mint Suite food offerings were "consistently better than the food I've eaten in many other international business class products." And while it's wise to lower expectations when flying economy, JetBlue's free self-serve snack and drink bar is a bright spot when flying coach.
Nothing beats an airline's reliability
You may be flying to a stress-free wellness vacation, but getting there is another story. Delays, last-minute cancellations, and overbooking are very real threats any traveler has to deal with, making the airport experience one of the most taxing legs of any trip. No wonder, then, that customers put so much stock in an airline's reliability.
While no airline is immune to unforeseen circumstances, Delta remains "the safe bet" for Global Viewpoint. Its solid reputation for reliability has inspired passenger confidence — no easy feat for a major carrier. "If I've got somewhere important to be, this is usually the airline I choose," the travel blogger declared. Delta Air Lines was also named WalletHub's "Most Reliable Airline," recognized for its low rate of cancellations, delays, lost luggage, and denied boardings. Alaska Airlines holds its own in the dependability category, winning high praise from Business Talk magazine and Global Viewpoint. Low cancellation rates and a 78.1% on-time percentage put the carrier at third place in NerdWallet's 2026 picks of the most reliable airlines.
Admittedly, JetBlue falls short in on-time performance, though both Tripways and Global Viewpoint acknowledge these operational snafus as a product of logistics: Its fleet is mainly on the East Coast, famed for congested airports and unpredictable weather. But a strategy to strengthen its reliability by optimizing its route network is working in the carrier's favor. "Even though our operation has consistently been challenged by external factors, our results demonstrate that the investments we've made in reliability are working," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in 2025 (via CX Dive).