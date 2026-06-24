Florida's Top Retirement Spot For 2026 Is A Senior-Friendly Community Full Of Dazzling Waterways And Wildlife

The Sunshine State has long been known as a popular retirement destination, but there is one senior-friendly spot on Florida's Nature Coast that you might not know. Small but perfectly formed, Homosassa Springs is a quiet community surrounded by rivers, tributaries, springs, and wildlife-rich waters. The off-the-radar town offers a slower-paced lifestyle that still gives older residents plenty of ways to stay active and connected.

Homosassa Springs has also earned a reputation as one of the best places for seniors to spend their golden years. In 2026, it was listed by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 10 retirement destinations for its high quality of life, quiet lifestyle, and outdoor activities. Although fewer than 15,000 people live in Homosassa Springs, older residents make up a substantial portion of the population, contributing to an established retirement community with plenty of social opportunities.

Homosassa Springs is also an excellent place to stay active, and the community is known for several activities surrounding the crystal-clear, wildlife-filled waters. The Homosassa River (and nearby Crystal River) are the only places in the United States where people can legally swim with magnificent manatees, and there are plenty of other ways to stay active in and on the water, with fishing and kayaking also proving popular. To spot manatees and other Florida wildlife, head to the impressive Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. Together, it all helps Homosassa Springs stand out as one of Florida's top-rated retirement destinations.