Florida's Natural Swim Spring On The Gulf Coast With Seasonal Manatees And Caribbean-Colored Waters

From the otherworldly blue waters of High Springs, to the underwater caves of Peacock Springs, Florida's natural springs are arguably one of the state's most standout features. The Sunshine State is home to over 1,000 freshwater springs, and one of its most special gems is located along the Gulf Coast. With hundreds of manatees flocking to these turquoise waters each winter, Three Sisters Springs are one of Florida's most spectacular destinations, whether you're seeking unique wildlife experiences or opportunities for swimming. The crystal-clear waters and surrounding wetlands — brimming with over 100 bird species — make this swimmable spring even more scenic.

The springs garnered a Travelers' Choice designation on Tripadvisor in 2025, landing in the top 10% of all listings on the platform based on its outstanding reviews. "Three Sisters Springs was absolutely beautiful — an unforgettable experience," reads one Tripadvisor review. "We [still] can't get over how clear the water was — it looked like glass!"

The springs are located less than an hour-and-a-half from Tampa by car within the 177-acre Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1983, Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is the only natural area designed to protect the endangered Florida manatee.