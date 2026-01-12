Florida's Natural Swim Spring On The Gulf Coast With Seasonal Manatees And Caribbean-Colored Waters
From the otherworldly blue waters of High Springs, to the underwater caves of Peacock Springs, Florida's natural springs are arguably one of the state's most standout features. The Sunshine State is home to over 1,000 freshwater springs, and one of its most special gems is located along the Gulf Coast. With hundreds of manatees flocking to these turquoise waters each winter, Three Sisters Springs are one of Florida's most spectacular destinations, whether you're seeking unique wildlife experiences or opportunities for swimming. The crystal-clear waters and surrounding wetlands — brimming with over 100 bird species — make this swimmable spring even more scenic.
The springs garnered a Travelers' Choice designation on Tripadvisor in 2025, landing in the top 10% of all listings on the platform based on its outstanding reviews. "Three Sisters Springs was absolutely beautiful — an unforgettable experience," reads one Tripadvisor review. "We [still] can't get over how clear the water was — it looked like glass!"
The springs are located less than an hour-and-a-half from Tampa by car within the 177-acre Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1983, Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is the only natural area designed to protect the endangered Florida manatee.
How to visit Three Sisters Springs
Winter may not seem like the ideal season to visit a natural spring, but at Three Sisters, that's exactly the case. Thanks to its consistent temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit, Three Sisters Springs become a refuge for manatees escaping the chilly winter temperatures of the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. From mid-November to late March, visitors can see the manatees up close right from the springs' boardwalk. Colder temperatures generally correlate to even more manatees — in 2014, the refuge welcomed a record-breaking 528 manatees in a single day. For non-county residents, land access tickets are $20 for visitors ages 16 to 54, $17.50 for adults ages 55 and older, and $7.50 for children between the ages of 6 and 15. Admission includes access to the boardwalk, as well as 2 miles of hiking trails and other wildlife viewing opportunities.
For safety reasons, visitors do not have access to the water within the refuge. So if you're hoping soak in the Caribbean-blue waters of Three Sisters Springs, you'll have to first kayak, paddle, or take a boat from Hunter Springs Park or Kings Bay. Paddle boats can enter the springs from April 1st to November 14th, while motorized boats are prohibited. Swimming in the spring is free, but kayak and paddle board rentals cost extra. Be sure to check the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex Facebook page before you visit for announcements and updates on temporary closures. The boardwalk and the surrounding trails typically remain open even during water closures, and the spring is open for swimming from sunrise to sunset. For more wildlife viewing on the Gulf Coast, Florida's secret wetlands wildlife refuge offers endless recreation and boardwalks.