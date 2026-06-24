Forget New York, Travel To Canada's Big City With A Vibrant Culture, Shopping, And Tasty Local Cuisine Instead

If you have traveled within North America, chances are you've heard people comparing two of the continent's most popular cities. While New York may have the celebrity-filled Manhattan, luxury hotels, and 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, its Canadian counterpart, perched on Lake Ontario, is packed with memorable eats that are often more affordable, along with plenty of glitz and culture of its own. Indeed, Toronto is often hailed as an alternative to the Big Apple, scoring positively for its vibrant culture, diverse food scene, cleanliness, and friendliness. As the capital of Ontario — not only the province's largest city but also Canada's most populous – Toronto also boasts a wealth of shopping opportunities, from independent shops dotted around historic neighborhoods to several sky-high malls.

There are many reasons to swap your NYC city break for Toronto, not least the city's accessible cultural offerings. Many museums in Toronto are either free year-round or offer free entry on specific days. On top of that, Toronto is a great destination for sports fans, with attractions like the Hockey Hall of Fame sharing sidewalk space with the Rogers Centre –- turf of the Toronto Blue Jays and an architectural gem known for its retractable roof.

Navigating the city on public transport is easy and relatively affordable. Using the Toronto Transit Commission, you can move from one district to the other using the city's historicstreetcar network or its subway systemand local buses. Transit fares are also slightly cheaper than in New York City, with a one-way ride costing about $2.60 compared to $3 in NYC.