Forget New York, Travel To Canada's Big City With A Vibrant Culture, Shopping, And Tasty Local Cuisine Instead
If you have traveled within North America, chances are you've heard people comparing two of the continent's most popular cities. While New York may have the celebrity-filled Manhattan, luxury hotels, and 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, its Canadian counterpart, perched on Lake Ontario, is packed with memorable eats that are often more affordable, along with plenty of glitz and culture of its own. Indeed, Toronto is often hailed as an alternative to the Big Apple, scoring positively for its vibrant culture, diverse food scene, cleanliness, and friendliness. As the capital of Ontario — not only the province's largest city but also Canada's most populous – Toronto also boasts a wealth of shopping opportunities, from independent shops dotted around historic neighborhoods to several sky-high malls.
There are many reasons to swap your NYC city break for Toronto, not least the city's accessible cultural offerings. Many museums in Toronto are either free year-round or offer free entry on specific days. On top of that, Toronto is a great destination for sports fans, with attractions like the Hockey Hall of Fame sharing sidewalk space with the Rogers Centre –- turf of the Toronto Blue Jays and an architectural gem known for its retractable roof.
Navigating the city on public transport is easy and relatively affordable. Using the Toronto Transit Commission, you can move from one district to the other using the city's historicstreetcar network or its subway systemand local buses. Transit fares are also slightly cheaper than in New York City, with a one-way ride costing about $2.60 compared to $3 in NYC.
Toronto has a vibrant culture to rival New York City
When it comes to numbers, New York City has the upper hand, with more than 170 museums compared to the roughly 50 museums and galleries in the Toronto area. That said, Toronto's leading museums and galleries house collections whose importance and breadth rival those found in New York.
The city is the home to Ontario's artistic center, the Art Gallery of Ontario, whose collection spans more than 120,000 works of Canadian, Indigenous, and international art. Toronto also has its own Museum of Contemporary Art, which showcases contemporary artists and multimedia installations, including works that showcase Indigenous voices and contributions to the national artistic canon. Those who want to explore the city while learning about its history can embark on self-led walking tours focused on specific neighborhoods or themes, from industrial revolutions to the area's original Indigenous settlements and how they've changed to this day.
Another aspect of Toronto's vibrant, multifaceted culture is its music and festivals scene. If you avoid the city's notoriously harsh winters, you will find summer is the time for open-air gigs, parades, and events. A popular venue for concerts and community events is the aptly named Toronto Music Garden, a scenic lakefront garden with trails, wildflowers, and music. Across the city, the Departure Festival + Conference, which evolved from Canadian Music Week, takes place each May and features both established and new musical acts from Canada and beyond. Following Departure, the week-long North by Northeast (NXNE) music event focuses on the next best Canadian emerging bands and acts.
Enjoy tasty cuisine and shopping across Toronto
Toronto may not be intrinsically cheap, but it is generally more affordable than New York City and often less expensive than Vancouver. For visitors, that can translate into lower costs for eateries, cafes, and everyday expenses. For example, a casual meal that costs around $25 in New York might cost you only $18 in Toronto.
Neighborhoods like bohemian and quirky Kensington Market are famous for ethnic eats and vintage boutiques. In fact, the city's diverse population is reflected in its cuisine, with districts such as ke Little Italy, Koreatown, Little India, and Portugal Village offering a wide range of culinary experiences, along with festivals and events celebrating their cultural heritage. In general, it's easy to find diverse and flavorful dining options wherever you go, including downtown, where you'll find the historic St. Lawrence Market on Lower Jarvis Street. Venture inside to sample Carousel Bakery's famous peameal bacon sandwich or just to browse the hundreds of colorful, old-style market signs and carts advertising food and artisanal goods on sale.
While Toronto may not have the world-famous Fifth Avenue with its luxury boutiques and landmarks, it is nonetheless filled with retail opportunities. The most famous shopping area for luxury goods is known as the "Mink Mile", and stretches across Bloor Street to Avenue Road. It shares the spotlight with Yorkdale Shopping Centre, north of the city's bustling downtown, home to one of the country's largest collections of luxury and designer brands. Visitors looking for unique vintage finds or second-hand bargains should head to Leslieville in Toronto's east end. Browse shops such as Gadabout for vintage clothing and accessories, or Cask Music for pre-owned musical instruments.