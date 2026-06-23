The World's 7 Most Romantic Canal Cities That Aren't Venice

There are few images as evocative of the romance of travel as the canals of Venice, and with good reason. There's something tantalizingly exotic to the average urban dweller about the idea of a city with waterways and boats instead of streets and buses. But Venice is far from the only city to use this strategy for connectivity, and with concerns about the effects of overtourism in Venice mounting, it pays to find an alternative destination.

Luckily, canals happen to be a fantastic way to get around, and cities spanning the globe have figured this out over the centuries and planned around them. If you feel like ditching the car in favor of a boat on your next adventure, these seven cities with prominent canal systems are equally romantic alternatives to Venice, without the environmental concerns, crowds, and sky-high prices that might take a trip to the world's most famous canal city off the table. With a quiet atmosphere, beautiful traditional architecture, and an intimate feel, they're bound to bring the romance — no stratospheric prices or throngs of fellow tourists required.