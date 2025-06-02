Europe's Most Walkable City Is A Medieval Enclave Straight Out Of A Fairytale Called 'Venice Of The North'

While Bruges has a bit of a reputation as a mecca for beer enthusiasts, it's also a beautiful and petite city, with many of its loveliest sights all within easy walking distance. So easy, in fact, that travel site Motel One has ranked Bruges first in its list of Europe's most walkable cities. But even better, much of Bruges' historic center is linked by pretty canals, leading some to call it the "Venice of the North." But if that sounds familiar, it may be because the "Venice of the North" moniker has been attached to other cities like Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, and Hamburg, the city with the most bridges in Europe.

You can arrive in Bruges via the local Ostend-Bruges International Airport, but it only offers a short list of European destinations. Therefore, the main Brussels Airport is likely a better option for most travelers, as there are a variety of connections, including one of Europe's newest sleeper train routes, which connects to Amsterdam, Munich, and more. There are numerous options to get to Bruges, including driving, which takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes. But a better option is to stay a day or two in Brussels, before connecting to Bruges on the direct train from Brussels Midi Train Station, a route that takes a little under one hour to complete.

To see a bit more of Belgium, consider breaking up the journey with a stop in Ghent, a city with just as much charm as Bruges but without the crowds. Ghent is approximately halfway between Brussels and Bruges, so expect the journey to take around 25 minutes to Gent-Sint-Pieters station.