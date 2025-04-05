France's Lovely 'Venice Of The Alps' Is A More Affordable Alternative To Paris With Picturesque Views

A delightful French city located just an hour across the border from Geneva and its iconic Jet d'Eau earned the moniker "the Venice of the Alps" from Vogue for its charming old town. Here, a warren of cobbled streets and tranquil canals is lined with flower baskets and busy with al fresco restaurants serving deliciously cheesy Savoie cuisine.

But there's so much more in Annecy than first meets the eye. Follow the winding canals through the old town, past yellow and orange Italianate architecture, lively produce markets, and centuries-old arcades with bustling cafes, and you'll soon find the canals' source. A convincing alternative to the Venetian Lagoon, the magnificent Lake Annecy is an alpine lake formed over 18,000 years ago with a circumference of almost 26 miles and a ring of mountains it wears as a jaw-dropping snow-capped crown.

With its local charms and comparatively small scale, Annecy is a fabulously affordable alternative to Paris (and Venice too!). It's easily accessible from Geneva by bus in 50 minutes and Paris in around four hours by direct TGV, but Annecy's atmosphere is all its own. Where Paris conjures desires for evenings spent in the most luxurious hotels, Annecy is a theater for all things natural and authentic, from local cuisine and mountain views to road cycling and boating on the lake.