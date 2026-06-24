Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Wild Florida Gem With Hiking Trails, Rare Birds, And Serene Camping

The Sunshine State has no difficulty attracting tourists planning their next warm-weather getaway. While many flock to its famous coasts or theme parks, Central Florida is home to underrated nature preserves, forests, and wildlife management areas for visitors to experience. Between Tampa and Gainesville, one nature preserve offers a staggering 8,500 acres worth of outdoor recreation that is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in Citrus County. Following along the beautiful and dynamic Withlacoochee River, a rare Florida alluvial stream that is self-formed from floods, Potts Preserve welcomes guests to its nature oasis without spending a dime.

Not only is Potts Preserve free to visit and enter, but it also has free camping with scenic river views and wildlife sightings. Many birds call this area home, including rare Florida species, making it a hotspot for birdwatchers. The area offers extensive hiking trails, including multi-use trails for thrill seekers to mountain bike or horseback ride. It also hosts a segment of the much larger Florida National Scenic Trail, which runs roughly 1,400 miles from Gulf Islands National Seashore in the Florida Panhandle to Big Cypress National Preserve near the Florida Everglades. Visitors can boat, paddle, and fish on the Withlacoochee River for more outdoor adventures.

Located in Inverness, Florida, Potts Preserve is a great stop along a Central Florida road trip. For those flying in from out of state, Ocala International Airport is the closest airport, less than an hour north of Potts Preserve. A rental car would be ideal for traveling to and around the region. Those who do not wish to camp within the preserve can find affordable lodging in nearby towns like Inverness and Ocala.