Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Wild Florida Gem With Hiking Trails, Rare Birds, And Serene Camping
The Sunshine State has no difficulty attracting tourists planning their next warm-weather getaway. While many flock to its famous coasts or theme parks, Central Florida is home to underrated nature preserves, forests, and wildlife management areas for visitors to experience. Between Tampa and Gainesville, one nature preserve offers a staggering 8,500 acres worth of outdoor recreation that is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in Citrus County. Following along the beautiful and dynamic Withlacoochee River, a rare Florida alluvial stream that is self-formed from floods, Potts Preserve welcomes guests to its nature oasis without spending a dime.
Not only is Potts Preserve free to visit and enter, but it also has free camping with scenic river views and wildlife sightings. Many birds call this area home, including rare Florida species, making it a hotspot for birdwatchers. The area offers extensive hiking trails, including multi-use trails for thrill seekers to mountain bike or horseback ride. It also hosts a segment of the much larger Florida National Scenic Trail, which runs roughly 1,400 miles from Gulf Islands National Seashore in the Florida Panhandle to Big Cypress National Preserve near the Florida Everglades. Visitors can boat, paddle, and fish on the Withlacoochee River for more outdoor adventures.
Located in Inverness, Florida, Potts Preserve is a great stop along a Central Florida road trip. For those flying in from out of state, Ocala International Airport is the closest airport, less than an hour north of Potts Preserve. A rental car would be ideal for traveling to and around the region. Those who do not wish to camp within the preserve can find affordable lodging in nearby towns like Inverness and Ocala.
Go camping and birdwatching along the Withlacoochee River
Potts Preserve offers serene riverside camping that is free to visitors with a required reservation. The area supports primitive, equestrian, and backcountry camping. Most of these sites are equipped with picnic tables, portable toilets, grills, and a fire ring for comfort and convenience. The backcountry campsites are only accessible on foot, providing a more remote camping experience.
One of the best parts of camping in Potts Preserve is the chance to spot wildlife, including rare birds like the threatened Florida scrub-jays. The park boasts a diverse range of bird species, making it a birdwatching paradise. Some common birds that can be found year-round in the preserve include wading birds, wood ducks, swallow-tailed kites, limpkins, barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, and wood storks. There are also seasonal and migratory birds that visit the region, like eastern whip-poor-wills, chuck-will's-widows, and both Tennessee and chestnut-sided warblers. "Great spot for camping. Not many people so it's peaceful and quiet. Saw owls, woodpecker and ibis," one Google reviewer shared. For more birdwatching in the Sunshine State, you can travel two hours south to Alderman's Ford Conservation Park, Florida's dog-friendly nature park with trails, fishing, and paddling.
Fishing and hunting are also permitted in Potts Preserve, with fishing and frogging allowed along the Withlacoochee River all year long. Visitors should first refer to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for all necessary fishing and hunting licenses, laws, and regulations before conducting these activities within the preserve. Similar outdoor recreation can also be found an hour and a half east in Seminole State Forest, a scenic state forest near Orlando with off-the-grid camping, fishing, and trails.
Hike, bike, paddle, or horseback ride through Potts Preserve
One of Potts Preserve's biggest draws are its multi-use hiking trails that support pedestrians, mountain biking, and horseback riding. There are 22 miles worth of hiking trails within the preserve, with 9 miles being multi-use trails that allow mountain biking and horseback riding. (Equestrians must remain on marked trails and have proof of their horse's negative Coggins test.) Buggy riding is also permitted on these trails, but a reservation is required to access the buggies. Even more equestrian trails can be found less than 30 minutes east in Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area, Florida's lakeside wildlife refuge with trails and fishing.
Visitors can hike the Florida National Scenic Trail on the preserve's own 9.5-mile segment of the trail that can take roughly three to four hours to complete. This moderate hike is ideal for those who are trying to hike the entirety of the Florida Trail, or for those only wanting to explore a portion of it. "There are many great trails here," one AllTrails user shared. "Trails aren't marked well though. The hike along the river is beautiful. And the hiking not near the river is great too."
While the preserve has a scenic 4-mile river trail for hikers, many visitors also like to partake in water activities on the Withlacoochee River. They can traverse the waterways via kayak, canoe, motorboat, or even airboat. In fact, airboat tours are even offered downstream at Wild Bill's Airboat Tours in Inverness. There is a public boat ramp located at the end of County Road 581 for launching. Boating is also an option for anglers who want to fish in deeper waters. "A great place to get out in nature especially if you do not want to be around a crowd," one Google user said. "We like to airboat here and fish. Its nice to get away from it all."