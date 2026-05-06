Under An Hour From Tampa Is Florida's Dog-Friendly Nature Park With Trails, Fishing, And Paddling

There is no shortage of beautiful nature parks in the Sunshine State. Tucked away in Central Florida, a scenic park offers great opportunities for paddling and hiking along the Alafia River. Located in the suburb of Lithia, Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is a popular destination for those seeking outdoor adventure. And, as a dog-friendly spot, visitors are allowed to bring their four-legged companions with them to enjoy the fresh air.

There are many outdoor activities to enjoy in this lush and diverse ecosystem. The Alafia River is teeming with wildlife, making it a great spot for fishing. It is also a popular destination for canoers and kayakers who want to travel its 10-mile paddling trail. Outside the water, a 1.9-mile paved loop following the river can be enjoyed by hikers and bikers. Primitive camping is also an available yet limited option in the park for visitors (and youth groups, for a small fee).

Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is located in Hillsborough County. It is a 30- to 45-minute drive from Tampa, so flying into Tampa International Airport is the best option if you are traveling from out of state. For those visiting or flying into Sarasota, the park is a little over an hour's drive from the coastal city. It is also less than an hour-and-a-half drive from Orlando for those who may want to pair a Florida theme park vacation with a nature getaway. Entry to the park only costs $2 per vehicle, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the spring and summer months and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during fall and winter.