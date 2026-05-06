Under An Hour From Tampa Is Florida's Dog-Friendly Nature Park With Trails, Fishing, And Paddling
There is no shortage of beautiful nature parks in the Sunshine State. Tucked away in Central Florida, a scenic park offers great opportunities for paddling and hiking along the Alafia River. Located in the suburb of Lithia, Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is a popular destination for those seeking outdoor adventure. And, as a dog-friendly spot, visitors are allowed to bring their four-legged companions with them to enjoy the fresh air.
There are many outdoor activities to enjoy in this lush and diverse ecosystem. The Alafia River is teeming with wildlife, making it a great spot for fishing. It is also a popular destination for canoers and kayakers who want to travel its 10-mile paddling trail. Outside the water, a 1.9-mile paved loop following the river can be enjoyed by hikers and bikers. Primitive camping is also an available yet limited option in the park for visitors (and youth groups, for a small fee).
Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is located in Hillsborough County. It is a 30- to 45-minute drive from Tampa, so flying into Tampa International Airport is the best option if you are traveling from out of state. For those visiting or flying into Sarasota, the park is a little over an hour's drive from the coastal city. It is also less than an hour-and-a-half drive from Orlando for those who may want to pair a Florida theme park vacation with a nature getaway. Entry to the park only costs $2 per vehicle, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the spring and summer months and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during fall and winter.
Hike or paddle your way along the Alafia River
Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is a popular hiking destination located north of Florida's unsung state park outside of Tampa, Alafia River State Park. The top-rated trail in the park on AllTrails is Alderman's Ford Park Paved Trail, which received a 4.7-star rating and is labeled an easy hike. The 2.4-mile paved trail only takes a half an hour to an hour to complete, with scenic wooden boardwalks overlooking the river. Bikers and dogs are also free to enjoy this popular loop trail.
"GREAT Florida trails (aka can be wet and buggy)," one AllTrails reviewer said. "Paved or graded limerock roads, 3 bathrooms, water fountains, fitness stations with great views of the river, two bridges, [and] there is also a playground." There are also four trails that diverge from the main paved trail that are mapped out on the park's official trail map, which are the Green, Red, White, and Blue trails. While they all vary in length and difficulty, with some being paved and unpaved, they are all marked as easy hikes for the average person on AllTrails.
The Alafia River is also known for being one of the best canoeing spots in the state of Florida. A canoe launch station is open starting at 7 a.m. daily for those with their own canoes and kayaks. The paddling trail is 10 miles long, running from the canoe launch station in Alderman's Ford to Lithia Springs Conservation Park. Hillsborough County offers four-hour rentals for $25 at several park locations for those who do not have their own equipment, but note that they are not available in this particular park. While Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is popular for paddling, it is important to know that swimming is not permitted in the park. Alcohol is also not permitted for visitors' safety.
Go fishing, birdwatching, and camping in Alderman's Ford Conservation Park
Like Florida's best underrated state parks, Alderman's Ford Conservation Park is home to a large variety of local wildlife. It is a great location for birdwatching, as there is a large variety of birds who call the park home, including cardinals, hawks, and ibises. Visitors can also spot deer, turtles, fish, and alligators. Since the park is dog-friendly, it is important for owners to keep a close eye on their pets, as the wild gators could potentially pose a risk to them if encountered. Like with most wildlife in Florida's nature parks, it is best to keep your distance. There are also plenty of bugs living throughout the park, so bug spray is recommended, especially in the warmer months.
Fishing is permitted in Alderman's Ford Conservation Park, as long as you possess a valid Florida fishing license. "Drove to Alderman Ford Park to fish the river for bass. Had several strikes and landed two 4 lb. large mouths," one Tripadvisor reviewer raved. For more fishing and wildlife near Hillsborough County, head over to Egmont Key State Park, Tampa Bay's remote island for beachside day trips and snorkeling.
Primitive camping is also allowed in the park for those wanting a longer stay, but it must be reserved in advance, as there are only four remote campsites available for visitors and youth groups. These dedicated sites are equipped with picnic tables, hammock stands, and a fire pit for your outdoor stay. If you choose to camp overnight, it is important to properly prepare, as there is no water or electricity available, and restrooms without showers are located half a mile from the campsites.