Florida's Scenic State Forest Near Orlando Is A Peaceful Escape With Off-The-Grid Camping, Fishing, And Trails

The Sunshine State is known for its national parks like the Everglades and Biscayne, but its lesser-known state forest and park system offers scenic views throughout Florida without the overwhelming crowds. Just north of Orlando's tourist hotspots is a diverse forest ecosystem featuring unique plants and endangered wildlife. Located in the lush Wekiva River Basin, Seminole State Forest is a central Florida hidden gem for nature lovers. In 1990, the Florida Forest Service started managing the area to help protect around 17 distinct natural communities, including scrub, flatwoods, sandhill, and hydric hammock. Some of Florida's rarest and most endangered species, like the Florida black bear and scrub-jay, live in this state park's scrub — a unique environment that falls somewhere between woodland and meadow.

Visitors to Seminole State Forest can enjoy an array of off-the-grid outdoor recreation from sunrise to sunset, allowing them to connect with the intricate ecosystems that thrive there. Tranquil paddling and fishing can be found at the forest's many springs and lakes, creating excellent opportunities for anglers and kayakers alike. Housing a segment of the Florida National Scenic Trail, the state forest is also a great spot for both casual and long-distance hikers. Guests who want to stay in this peaceful forest can explore its different primitive campsites to determine the best location for their overnight stay.

Seminole State Forest can be accessed off the I-4 corridor, making it an easy addition to a central Florida itinerary that may already include popular stops like Orlando or Daytona. Out-of-state visitors will want to fly into Orlando International Airport, which is 40 minutes south of the forest. For those not looking to camp within the forest, lodging can be found in the nearby towns of DeLand and Deltona.