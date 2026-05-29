Florida's Scenic State Forest Near Orlando Is A Peaceful Escape With Off-The-Grid Camping, Fishing, And Trails
The Sunshine State is known for its national parks like the Everglades and Biscayne, but its lesser-known state forest and park system offers scenic views throughout Florida without the overwhelming crowds. Just north of Orlando's tourist hotspots is a diverse forest ecosystem featuring unique plants and endangered wildlife. Located in the lush Wekiva River Basin, Seminole State Forest is a central Florida hidden gem for nature lovers. In 1990, the Florida Forest Service started managing the area to help protect around 17 distinct natural communities, including scrub, flatwoods, sandhill, and hydric hammock. Some of Florida's rarest and most endangered species, like the Florida black bear and scrub-jay, live in this state park's scrub — a unique environment that falls somewhere between woodland and meadow.
Visitors to Seminole State Forest can enjoy an array of off-the-grid outdoor recreation from sunrise to sunset, allowing them to connect with the intricate ecosystems that thrive there. Tranquil paddling and fishing can be found at the forest's many springs and lakes, creating excellent opportunities for anglers and kayakers alike. Housing a segment of the Florida National Scenic Trail, the state forest is also a great spot for both casual and long-distance hikers. Guests who want to stay in this peaceful forest can explore its different primitive campsites to determine the best location for their overnight stay.
Seminole State Forest can be accessed off the I-4 corridor, making it an easy addition to a central Florida itinerary that may already include popular stops like Orlando or Daytona. Out-of-state visitors will want to fly into Orlando International Airport, which is 40 minutes south of the forest. For those not looking to camp within the forest, lodging can be found in the nearby towns of DeLand and Deltona.
Enjoy fishing and camping around Seminole State Forest, Florida
Seminole State Forest offers peaceful paddling and fishing opportunities so visitors can enjoy the forest's river and lake systems. Paddling is best experienced on the Black Water Creek Paddle Trail, which meets the Wekiva River. There are also rest areas and points of interest along the trail, as well as wildlife spotting opportunities. "One of my favorite places, the river is one of the best paddles in Florida," wrote one previous visitor in a Google review.
Fishing is permitted within the state forest at spots like Bear Pond and Oaks Pond. Bear Pond has a fishing pier that offers a safe and easy way to fish for the whole family. "Really good fishing hole to take the family to catch some nice catfish and let the kids catch some good old bream," one visitor mentioned. Guests should keep in mind that a Florida fishing license is required and should be purchased through GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. For more fishing just north of the forest, visit Lake George, Florida's second-largest lake, with wildlife and relaxation.
Travelers looking for a longer stay in Seminole State Forest have a variety of off-the-grid camping options. The forest hosts eight primitive campsites equipped with fire rings and picnic tables. These campsites include group, hike-to, and paddle-to sites, with three located on the Florida National Scenic Trail to support long-haul hikers. "Awesome place to camp. Slept next to a spring with a tiny alligator in it. Excellent amenities, fire pit, grill, and big 'ol picnic table," one Google reviewer raved. Reservations can be made in advance at ReserveAmerica, but note that camping is not permitted in the Seminole Forest Wildlife Management Area during hunting season, except for the campsites along the Florida Trail.
Explore Seminole State Forest's scenic trails
Not to be confused with Collier-Seminole State Park, the under-the-radar Florida state park offering lush trails, Seminole State Forest has its own tranquil, easy-to-moderate treks for hikers. Many of these trails are long and flat, all offering different views and experiences. The forest's #1-ranked trail on AllTrails is The Florida Trail and Sand Road Loop, which is a moderate 9.1-mile loop trail with wildlife spotting. "Beautiful trail and completely dry when I did it. I saw deer, some gators, and scared a boar, so expect to see wildlife," one hiker said.
The longest hike in Seminole State Forest is the Florida Trail: Lake Jesup to Cassia, which is a 31.2-mile point-to-point trail that takes roughly 10 to 10.5 hours to complete. As a segment of the Florida National Scenic Trail, it connects Lake Jesup to Cassia through the state forest and often requires camping overnight or pit stops at local convenience stores or parks. "Big section of the Florida Trail here, it's popular for biking and connects to the Cross Seminole Trail," an AllTrails user commented, adding that there are "quite a few cute areas and parks to see along the way."
For a shorter hike, Bottany Woods Trail is a popular 3.1-mile out-and-back trek within Seminole State Forest that offers lake views and wildlife spotting. An even shorter hike with scenic lake views can be found on Bear Pond Loop, which is only a 0.7-mile trail that takes less than an hour to complete. The trail circles around Bear Pond, offering hikers views of turtles, birds, and various Florida wildlife. After enjoying your forest hikes, make sure to check out or stay in neighboring DeLand, one of Florida's most underrated and walkable cities.