Hawaii's Best Island For Gorgeous Beaches Isn't Oʻahu

Stunning beaches are synonymous with the Hawaiian islands. The island of Oʻahu receives its share of global fanfare for golden swaths of sand lapped by surf, such as those of Waikiki Beach, or the pummeling waves surfers ride on the North Shore's Banzai Pipeline. One major difference is that Oʻahu is both the most populated island in the Hawaiian archipelago and the most visited. Welcoming nearly six million explorers annually, travelers may struggle to find space on some beaches on Oʻahu. A great alternative is Maui, its neighbor to the east, which has equally gorgeous beaches with half the crowds.

Growing up in Hawaii, you learn that each of the islands has its own flavor of sorts. Some offer lush, rugged settings, while others are vast and actively volcanic. Having spent much time on each since childhood, I love them all. But when seeking the best island for breathtaking beaches, I don't head to Oʻahu — I head to Maui. Hawaii's second-largest and second-youngest major island, Maui may only be the size of Rhode Island, but it's encircled by gilded shores and breaking waves.

On Maui, the ocean often laps just to your left or right as you drive. Beaches are plentiful, many running parallel to the main roads. In picking the following Maui beaches, I tried to select (at least) one from the safer sides of the 735-square-mile land mass, as beaches on the north and east shores can have treacherous surf breaks and currents. The following choices are all generally swimmable, though it's best to check conditions before heading out. These beaches are also relatively easy to access, even if the drive may take some time. And, of course, they're beautiful — these shorelines are quite easy on the eyes and the camera lens.