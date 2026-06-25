Hawaii's Best Island For Gorgeous Beaches Isn't Oʻahu
Stunning beaches are synonymous with the Hawaiian islands. The island of Oʻahu receives its share of global fanfare for golden swaths of sand lapped by surf, such as those of Waikiki Beach, or the pummeling waves surfers ride on the North Shore's Banzai Pipeline. One major difference is that Oʻahu is both the most populated island in the Hawaiian archipelago and the most visited. Welcoming nearly six million explorers annually, travelers may struggle to find space on some beaches on Oʻahu. A great alternative is Maui, its neighbor to the east, which has equally gorgeous beaches with half the crowds.
Growing up in Hawaii, you learn that each of the islands has its own flavor of sorts. Some offer lush, rugged settings, while others are vast and actively volcanic. Having spent much time on each since childhood, I love them all. But when seeking the best island for breathtaking beaches, I don't head to Oʻahu — I head to Maui. Hawaii's second-largest and second-youngest major island, Maui may only be the size of Rhode Island, but it's encircled by gilded shores and breaking waves.
On Maui, the ocean often laps just to your left or right as you drive. Beaches are plentiful, many running parallel to the main roads. In picking the following Maui beaches, I tried to select (at least) one from the safer sides of the 735-square-mile land mass, as beaches on the north and east shores can have treacherous surf breaks and currents. The following choices are all generally swimmable, though it's best to check conditions before heading out. These beaches are also relatively easy to access, even if the drive may take some time. And, of course, they're beautiful — these shorelines are quite easy on the eyes and the camera lens.
Explore West Maui's beaches
Let's begin at the top of West Maui, where views of the Pacific are made better by glimpses of the nearby islands of Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi. Kapalua, a resort area boasting one of Hawaii's most breathtaking beaches, is an hour away from Kahului Airport. A crescent-shaped paradise fronted by swaying palms and resorts, Kapalua is not the largest of beaches on Maui, but its calm, translucent waters teem with turtles. It's someplace I love to simply float on my back while gazing at the serene surroundings. Once in need of a break from the sun, head to a beachfront restaurant and enjoy the view.
One of my favorite beaches in the entire archipelago is Kāʻanapali Beach, 15 minutes south of Kapalua. Here, you'll find some of the best snorkeling in Maui along the shimmering 3-mile stretch of sand bordered by a 30-foot black rock that has seen centuries of cliff jumping. Seeing Kāʻanapali's golden shores, voted America's top summer vacation spot of 2025, it's understandable that Hawaii's first planned resort was built here in the '60s. Today, resorts line the beach, with options like the historic Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows and the luxe Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa offering various experiences and convenient coastline access.
Moving further south, we arrive in Kihei at the three Kamaʻole Beach Parks, all within walking distance of each other. These can get busy, as they're located in Maui's second-largest city, brimming with resorts and vacation rentals. However, all three are great for snorkeling and sunbathing. The beaches — known locally as Kam I, II, and III — range in size from the 1/3-mile stretch of generally calm waters at Kam I to the smaller, grassy-knoll-bordered Kam III that's perfect for families and bodyboarding.
Visit other beaches around the rest of Maui
While Maui's west side offers idyllic sunset views and is considered by many to be the best place to catch the elusive "green flash" at sunset, other parts of the island are not lacking in luxurious sandy stretches. In South Maui, beaches along the verdant resort community of Wailea are magnificent. Tucked into Maui's west-facing shores, Ulua Beach's shallow, clear waters are ideal for beginners learning to snorkel. There are ample parking spots, restroom facilities, and showers here, along with access to the impressive 1.6-mile Wailea Coastal Walk. Hundreds of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor attest to Ulua Beach's reputation as a premier spot for snorkeling and swimming.
Black-sand beaches are found most prevalently on two of the Hawaiian Islands. Maui's Oneʻuli Beach is one of them, its name translating to "dark sands" in Hawaiian. Relatively secluded although close to Maui's large Makena Beach, One'uli requires a journey down a rutted dirt road, but is worth the trip for its uncrowded sands and scenery.
I could go on and on about Maui beaches, but at some point there has to be a grand finale — we'll end at Hāmoa Beach on Maui's legendary Road to Hāna. Often passed over as visitors head to the black sands of nearby Wai'ānapanapa Beach, Hāmoa is at mile marker 50 on the Hāna Highway, a scenic, winding 2.5-hour drive from Kahului Airport. Safely parallel park, then find the short-but-steep hike down to Hāmoa's salt-and-pepper-colored sands encompassed by cliffs. Unprotected by reef, surf can be tumultuous here at times, so be cautious when entering the water. This hidden gem's dramatic setting helps explain why the author of "Hawaii," James Michener, called Hāmoa "the most beautiful beach in the Pacific."