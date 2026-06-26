This New Lakeside Amusement Park In The Ozarks Is Opening In 2027

There is nothing like the thrill of riding a high speed roller coaster, or happily screaming as you enjoy a free fall ride. If you want to combine these experiences with some top-notch scenery, you're in luck. There is a new amusement park coming to the Ozarks in Missouri in 2027, and it's just the first half of what's on the way at the new Oasis at the Lake of the Ozarks. On the lake in Osage Beach, around 180 miles southwest of St. Louis, this $400 million resort area is opening in two stages. The amusement park, a parking garage, and 200 boat slips will open (allowing people to arrive by car or boat) in 2027, with phase two bringing in a Marriott hotel, more parking, a conference center, and the largest water park in the state.

The amusement park will feature 12 rides, including a free fall tower called The Plunge, which will drop riders 100 feet. It will be the same height as the natural bridge formation at Missouri's Ha Ha Tonka State Park. In addition to the thrill of the drop, The Plunge will also rotate slowly on the way up, allowing riders to see a great view of the lake as they ascend.