This New Lakeside Amusement Park In The Ozarks Is Opening In 2027
There is nothing like the thrill of riding a high speed roller coaster, or happily screaming as you enjoy a free fall ride. If you want to combine these experiences with some top-notch scenery, you're in luck. There is a new amusement park coming to the Ozarks in Missouri in 2027, and it's just the first half of what's on the way at the new Oasis at the Lake of the Ozarks. On the lake in Osage Beach, around 180 miles southwest of St. Louis, this $400 million resort area is opening in two stages. The amusement park, a parking garage, and 200 boat slips will open (allowing people to arrive by car or boat) in 2027, with phase two bringing in a Marriott hotel, more parking, a conference center, and the largest water park in the state.
The amusement park will feature 12 rides, including a free fall tower called The Plunge, which will drop riders 100 feet. It will be the same height as the natural bridge formation at Missouri's Ha Ha Tonka State Park. In addition to the thrill of the drop, The Plunge will also rotate slowly on the way up, allowing riders to see a great view of the lake as they ascend.
Here's what's coming to the Oasis at the Lake of the Ozarks
According to Parade, the target date for the amusement park is spring 2027, with the first ride (The Plunge) beginning to go up in May 2026. Some of the other attractions include two roller coasters and a 200-foot observation wheel. The 401-room Marriott hotel, coming in the second phase of construction, will reportedly feature a spa and fitness center, an outdoor pool, pickleball courts, and restaurants. Additionally, the water park will have a glass roof and climate-control so it can stay open all year, regardless of the weather. The project broke ground in 2024, and was originally scheduled to open in 2025.
According to a 2024 post on the park's official Instagram page, one of the two roller coasters will be called Shootout. It's said to pull riders up a 70-foot hill and then down again, but backwards, and go over 35 mph. A traditional carousel was revealed in another post. Yet another shows concept art for The Plunge. The park will have free admission, with rides sold individually and in packages. If you plan on a visit to the area, even before the amusement park is open, note that the dreamy Missouri resort city of Osage Beach is right by Lake of the Ozarks State Park, the largest in Missouri.