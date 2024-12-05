One Of Missouri's Largest Natural Springs Is In A Unique State Park With An Abandoned Castle
Best known for barbeque, beer, and big roadside attractions, Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind for outdoor adventures. However, with 93 state parks and historic sites, the Show-Me State has much to share in the way of natural wonders. From "secret" state parks filled with canyons, cliffs, creeks, and waterfalls to rustic and luxurious wilderness resorts tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, there are countless hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
If you're looking for an outdoor destination that's truly unique, visit Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Located deep in the heart of South Central Missouri, less than 30 minutes south of the famous Lake of the Ozarks, this park boasts scenic hiking trails, serene lakes, and one of the state's largest natural springs. But as impressive as these are, the park's outstanding feature is its historic castle ruins just above the springs, which you can access via the Castle Trail. Full of history and gorgeous scenery, Ha Ha Tonka is one of Missouri's greatest and most unique state parks.
Hike miles of scenic trails
With miles of beautiful trails boasting a variety of terrain, Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a great place to take a hike. There are many trails to choose from, crossing through lush forests, over wooden boardwalks, and running alongside serene streams. The Spring Trail offers a smooth 1.5-mile round trip hike along the crystal blue waters of the Ha Ha Tonka Spring. Pumping out 56 million gallons of water a day, the freshwater spring is the 12th largest in the state and is truly a sight to behold.
The Devil's Kitchen Trail, which runs roughly the same distance as the Spring Trail but with rockier terrain, leads to a small sinkhole and an explorable cave. You can also take the shorter Ha Ha Tonka Island Trail, a one-mile loop with dirt, gravel, and stair-lined paths that lead to another secluded cave. This hike also rewards visitors with a spectacular view of the river and castle ruins.
Explore historic ruins
While exploring the natural wonders of Ha Ha Tonka State Park, you'll want to make sure you don't miss its manmade ruins. Hidden deep within its verdant forests, you'll find the remains of a castle and a water tower. The history of the castle is particularly intriguing; its construction was commissioned in 1905 by a businessman named Robert McClure Snyder, but came to halt just one year later when he was killed in a tragic automobile accident. In 1922, his sons had the castle completed, along with a stable, greenhouses, and a water tower. Twenty years later, the castle was destroyed by fire, leaving behind the skeletal remains of charred stone.
Today, you can visit the ruins by traversing the 0.8-mile-long paved Castle Trail. Though you can't venture inside the abandoned castle, it's still worth exploring its grand exterior and gazing up at its towering stone frame. You can also hike to the nearby remains of a water tower; this was destroyed in another fire in 1976, and you're able to explore the inside. In a state that boasts skyscraping landmarks like the Gateway Arch and underrated cities with vibrant nightlife, Missouri's Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a hidden gem filled with both scenic and structural marvels.