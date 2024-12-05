One Of Missouri's Largest Natural Springs Is In A Unique State Park With An Abandoned Castle

Best known for barbeque, beer, and big roadside attractions, Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind for outdoor adventures. However, with 93 state parks and historic sites, the Show-Me State has much to share in the way of natural wonders. From "secret" state parks filled with canyons, cliffs, creeks, and waterfalls to rustic and luxurious wilderness resorts tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, there are countless hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

If you're looking for an outdoor destination that's truly unique, visit Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Located deep in the heart of South Central Missouri, less than 30 minutes south of the famous Lake of the Ozarks, this park boasts scenic hiking trails, serene lakes, and one of the state's largest natural springs. But as impressive as these are, the park's outstanding feature is its historic castle ruins just above the springs, which you can access via the Castle Trail. Full of history and gorgeous scenery, Ha Ha Tonka is one of Missouri's greatest and most unique state parks.