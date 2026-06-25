North America's Newest 'Dark Sky' Park Is An Arizona Beauty With Trails, Cliffs, Birding, And Camping

In premodern times, the night sky was so full of stars that looking up was a form of entertainment, with people sharing stories about constellations. Today, many people see only a handful of stars at night. Because of light pollution (which increases by over 9% each year, according to the National Park Service), starless skies have become normalized. While the problem is especially pronounced in urban areas, many rural regions are affected as well. To experience the night sky as it once appeared, travelers often visit Dark Sky Parks, designated by DarkSky International as places with exceptionally dark, protected skies. In May 2026, a new park was added to the ever-expanding list: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, located in the Sonoran Desert about two hours away from both Tucson and Phoenix in Arizona.

Humans have enjoyed the dark skies over Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument for over 16,000 years. Although the monument was established in 1937 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the area has long been home to the Hohokam people. Today, tourists and locals alike are drawn to this ancient desert, known for its biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and remarkably dark night skies. The new designation as a Dark Sky Park follows a decade of preparation that included monitoring the sky, upgrading lighting infrastructure, and hosting astronomy events. The monument plans to host a celebration in winter 2027 to mark the designation.