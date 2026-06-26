Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Outdoor Old Florida Gem For Hiking And Birdwatching
The Sunshine State is brimming with history and nature. Tucked away between Tampa and Fort Myers, a slice of vintage Florida has no shortage of both. Downstream from Lake Manatee Dam, Rye Preserve offers 540 acres of outdoor recreation along the scenic Manatee River. This old Florida gem is a lasting example of the state's rich pioneering history. Dating back to the 1800s, visitors can still stop by the Rye Family Cemetery within the preserve to pay their respects to the pioneering Rye family who built an agricultural settlement in the area.
Rye Preserve is open daily from sunrise to sunset, inviting visitors to hike or paddle along the Upper Manatee River's natural beauty that is teaming with wildlife. The preserve protects four unique ecosystems that can be spotted while hiking its multi-use trails, including the river community, sand pine scrub, oak hammocks, and xeric oak scrub. This healthy environment supports a variety of bird species that make the region a birdwatching haven and is home to old shark teeth and fossils that are still waiting to be uncovered.
Located in Parrish, Rye Preserve is a great destination for those already visiting popular Manatee County cities like Sarasota and Bradenton or visiting the Tampa Bay region to the north. It is located just 10 minutes off the I-75 corridor, making it an accessible stop along a western Florida road trip. Those traveling from out of state will want to fly into Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), less than 30 minutes from the preserve. Dogs are permitted in Rye's Preserve and its campground, but they must remain on leash. There are plenty of hotel options in nearby Bradenton for those who either do not wish to camp or are visiting during the preserve's non-camping summer season.
Hike scenic trails in Rye Preserve
Rye Preserve's dog-friendly multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding allow visitors to choose how they want to explore Florida's wilderness along the Upper Manatee River. Those looking for a short and easy hike can enjoy the Rye Red Loop Trail, a 1.1-mile trip comprised of different terrain like sand, grass, and hard-packed shells that make comfortable shoes a must. "Beautiful views, quiet, peaceful, never crowded. Great place for an easy trail walk or run. Lots of vibrant, native vegetation, wildlife, and streams and rivers. Highly recommend!" an AllTrails reviewer raved. For more equestrian trails and even equestrian camping, visit Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area less than two hours north, Florida's lakeside wildlife refuge with trails and fishing.
Hikers can also combine trails to create the popular Red and Yellow Loop Trail, a moderate 2.1-mile journey that takes less than an hour on average to complete. The trail is a sandy path through longleaf pine forests with potential wildlife-spotting opportunities from the main trail, like turtles and deer. "Beautiful views, lots of little trails between. View of Manatee River and Rye Branch (little stream), access to both. Saw a lot of birds, great hike," one AllTrails reviewer said. Bugs have also been known to frequent this trail, so wearing bug spray is recommended.
For those looking for an overnight stay in the preserve to enjoy more hiking, tent-only camping is permitted during the cooler months from October to April on Friday and Saturday nights. Reservations are first-come first-serve and cost $20 per night for a campsite, only payable by cash or check during the ranger station's opening hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Camping is only allowed in the designated campground, equipped with restrooms, grills, fire rings, water fountains, and shower stations.
Spot rare birds and wildlife along the Manatee River
Rye Preserve provides a healthy habitat for many native birds to thrive, including the rare Florida scrub-jay. Birdwatching enthusiasts should bring their binoculars to the region for a chance to spot hawks, woodpeckers, swallows, herons, wood storks, warblers, wrens, towhees, crested caracara, and more. "Beautiful, serene nature. Especially early in the morning and just before sunset. Some alligators, snakes, turtles and birds to see," one Google user said. Florida scrub-jays and more native birds can also be spotted over two hours northeast in Seminole State Forest, Florida's scenic state forest with off-the-grid camping, fishing, and trails.
The Manatee River also draws an array of wildlife to the area, including fish, rare gopher tortoises, turtles, deer, alligators, and the namesake Florida manatee. Anglers are permitted to fish in the preserve, with past visitors even reporting bull shark sightings in its waters. "If you enjoy fishing the water is brackish and you can catch and find all kinds of things," a Tripadvisor reviewer recommended. Anglers should acquire a Florida fishing license and review regulations prior to fishing in the preserve.
Visitors can increase their chances of spotting active wildlife by boating or paddling along the Manatee River. "Love the quiet of a kayaking day, even saw a Manatee next to our kayaks!!" a Google user shared. There is a kayak and canoe launch located on the Red Trail with direct access to the river to conveniently start your paddling adventure. Swimming and floating on the river are also popular activities for cooling off in the Florida sun. For more birdwatching while paddling less than an hour from the preserve, be sure to check out Alderman's Ford Conservation Park, Florida's dog-friendly nature park with trails, fishing, and paddling.