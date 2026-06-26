Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Outdoor Old Florida Gem For Hiking And Birdwatching

The Sunshine State is brimming with history and nature. Tucked away between Tampa and Fort Myers, a slice of vintage Florida has no shortage of both. Downstream from Lake Manatee Dam, Rye Preserve offers 540 acres of outdoor recreation along the scenic Manatee River. This old Florida gem is a lasting example of the state's rich pioneering history. Dating back to the 1800s, visitors can still stop by the Rye Family Cemetery within the preserve to pay their respects to the pioneering Rye family who built an agricultural settlement in the area.

Rye Preserve is open daily from sunrise to sunset, inviting visitors to hike or paddle along the Upper Manatee River's natural beauty that is teaming with wildlife. The preserve protects four unique ecosystems that can be spotted while hiking its multi-use trails, including the river community, sand pine scrub, oak hammocks, and xeric oak scrub. This healthy environment supports a variety of bird species that make the region a birdwatching haven and is home to old shark teeth and fossils that are still waiting to be uncovered.

Located in Parrish, Rye Preserve is a great destination for those already visiting popular Manatee County cities like Sarasota and Bradenton or visiting the Tampa Bay region to the north. It is located just 10 minutes off the I-75 corridor, making it an accessible stop along a western Florida road trip. Those traveling from out of state will want to fly into Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), less than 30 minutes from the preserve. Dogs are permitted in Rye's Preserve and its campground, but they must remain on leash. There are plenty of hotel options in nearby Bradenton for those who either do not wish to camp or are visiting during the preserve's non-camping summer season.