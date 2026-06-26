5 Mexican Restaurant Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

One of the greatest joys about traveling in Mexico is experiencing the cuisine. Whether it's fresh shrimp ceviche in Mazatlán, mole coloradito in Oaxaca, or tacos al pastor on the kinetic streets of Mexico City, the United States' southern neighbor serves up food that is full of spice, flavor, passion, and fascinating regional takes. Diving into a locally prepared dish in Mexico — often washed down with an ice-cold beer or a slushy margarita — is a happy embrace of culture and surroundings. That said, there are certain unwritten rules to dining in Mexico, ones which some American visitors far too often break within minutes of walking into a restaurant.

Mexico often seems like a laid-back place where you go to abandon the cares and stresses of everyday life, but a certain sense of propriety percolates beneath this relaxed atmosphere. Mexicans tend to value good manners and etiquette highly, so it pays to remember this come mealtime. After all, nobody wants to be the kind of tourist that causes the locals to grit their teeth, roll their eyes, and mutter under their breath due to ignorant behavior, especially when it comes time to break bread, or in this case, tortillas.

Luckily, it's not too hard to make a good impression when dining south of the border, especially if you do your best to follow these five guidelines.