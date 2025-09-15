Avoid This Common Travel Habit That Makes Americans Seem Rude Abroad
If you've been active on social media in the last couple of months, you've probably stumbled across a trend on TikTok that's been calling out American travelers for being particularly loud when visiting other countries. The conversation has taken the internet by storm, sparking a hyper-awareness of how something as simple as volume can shape cultural perceptions. Of course, every culture has its own "tourist habit," and this isn't the first time that Americans have been called out for theirs. From Rick Steves' famous breakdown of the "Ugly American" stereotype — which highlights a series of common U.S. traveler habits — to countless viral videos of tourists behaving poorly abroad, travelers from the U.S. are, once again, reflecting on how the unexpected traits Europeans notice about them. And one of the most recent criticisms is volume control.
Speaking loudly may feel natural at home, where lively conversations and open expressions are common. However, it can be seen as disruptive in many other countries. After all, what feels "normal" to an American ear can come across as inconsiderate and, unfortunately, reinforce negative stereotypes that paint certain travelers as obnoxious, entitled, and even culturally insensitive.
Don't worry, though. The takeaway here isn't to hide your personality, or to stay silent altogether, but to adapt. Paying closer attention to how locals interact, and adjusting your voice accordingly, shows both awareness and respect. Often, blending in with the locals starts not with what you say, but how softly you say it.
How to avoid being the 'loud American' abroad
Previous travelers have noted that some of the best destinations for American expats to move abroad are located in Europe, which means cultural integration is essential. However, that's not always easy. According to Dr. Esther Gutierrez Eugenio, who holds a Ph.D. in language education and speaks nine languages, many Americans typically raise their voice and use hand gestures while abroad to exaggerate what they're saying in hopes that foreigners will understand. However, that's not always how it's perceived. "While they do it with the intention of making communication easier, it comes across as condescending, a bit as if they were assuming the other person was a child or had an impairment," she told HuffPost.
With that in mind, one of the simplest ways to blend in is to be mindful of your volume. Speaking softly in public spaces is a sign of respect. Beyond that, observing how locals interact can also help you gauge the appropriate tone. Pro tip: It's okay if this doesn't come naturally to you! Even fellow Americans on online travel forums have acknowledged becoming more aware of this tourist habit, with one person saying that even travel expert Rick Steves has mentioned being guilty of it, as well.
Another tip is to use pauses and lower your pitch when conversing in public. Just as certain European destinations are known for having a slower lifestyle, your speech should reflect that, too. Finally, don't underestimate the power of the local language. Learning simple phrases like "excuse me," "thank you," and "sorry" can soften interactions and demonstrate cultural awareness. Ultimately, by making these small adjustments, you can not only avoid the "loud American" stereotype, but also build better connections with the people and culture around you.