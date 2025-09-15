Avoid This Common Travel Habit That Makes Americans Seem Rude Abroad

If you've been active on social media in the last couple of months, you've probably stumbled across a trend on TikTok that's been calling out American travelers for being particularly loud when visiting other countries. The conversation has taken the internet by storm, sparking a hyper-awareness of how something as simple as volume can shape cultural perceptions. Of course, every culture has its own "tourist habit," and this isn't the first time that Americans have been called out for theirs. From Rick Steves' famous breakdown of the "Ugly American" stereotype — which highlights a series of common U.S. traveler habits — to countless viral videos of tourists behaving poorly abroad, travelers from the U.S. are, once again, reflecting on how the unexpected traits Europeans notice about them. And one of the most recent criticisms is volume control.

Speaking loudly may feel natural at home, where lively conversations and open expressions are common. However, it can be seen as disruptive in many other countries. After all, what feels "normal" to an American ear can come across as inconsiderate and, unfortunately, reinforce negative stereotypes that paint certain travelers as obnoxious, entitled, and even culturally insensitive.

Don't worry, though. The takeaway here isn't to hide your personality, or to stay silent altogether, but to adapt. Paying closer attention to how locals interact, and adjusting your voice accordingly, shows both awareness and respect. Often, blending in with the locals starts not with what you say, but how softly you say it.