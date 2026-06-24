The Caribbean's Top-Ranked Beach For 2026 Is A Renowned Gem On This Lesser-Known Island

The Caribbean has some of the best beaches in the world, so deciding the top one is a little like choosing the best ski run in the French Alps: you're finding the GOAT in a sea of GOATs. Someone has to do it though, which is where The World's 50 Best Beaches comes in. The revered beach ambassador and judger has published its list of The Best Beaches in the World for 2026. According to over 1,000 travel professionals on the judging panel, Shoal Bay East on the unheralded island of Anguilla stands out above all other Caribbean beaches.

While Shoal Bay East finished sixth overall in the world, it was the only Caribbean beach in the top 10. This isn't entirely surprising. Shoal Bay East already has a strong reputation among travelers and is one of the Caribbean's most popular spots. Over 1,180 reviews on Tripadvisor have given it a 4.8-star rating that suggests it's a consistent crowd pleaser. "One of the most beautiful and peaceful beaches I've ever seen ... Just go you won't regret it," writes one visitor.

This sentiment was echoed by the judges who made it their top Caribbean pick. Despite being one of the island's most famous beaches, Shoal Bay East rarely feels overcrowded and often has quiet stretches of white sand. Beach bars, palm trees, offshore coral reefs, gently lapping waves, and soft sand contribute to this paradisical aesthetic. Pack your snorkeling gear and settle into the laidback vibes flowing from the beach bars. Tine Holst, co-Founder and CEO of the World's 50 Best Beaches sums it up well, says in the article, "I don't think I can find a more picture-perfect beach. White sand, palms, quiet, Bob Marley, crystal-clear water, it's just paradise!"