The Caribbean's Top-Ranked Beach For 2026 Is A Renowned Gem On This Lesser-Known Island
The Caribbean has some of the best beaches in the world, so deciding the top one is a little like choosing the best ski run in the French Alps: you're finding the GOAT in a sea of GOATs. Someone has to do it though, which is where The World's 50 Best Beaches comes in. The revered beach ambassador and judger has published its list of The Best Beaches in the World for 2026. According to over 1,000 travel professionals on the judging panel, Shoal Bay East on the unheralded island of Anguilla stands out above all other Caribbean beaches.
While Shoal Bay East finished sixth overall in the world, it was the only Caribbean beach in the top 10. This isn't entirely surprising. Shoal Bay East already has a strong reputation among travelers and is one of the Caribbean's most popular spots. Over 1,180 reviews on Tripadvisor have given it a 4.8-star rating that suggests it's a consistent crowd pleaser. "One of the most beautiful and peaceful beaches I've ever seen ... Just go you won't regret it," writes one visitor.
This sentiment was echoed by the judges who made it their top Caribbean pick. Despite being one of the island's most famous beaches, Shoal Bay East rarely feels overcrowded and often has quiet stretches of white sand. Beach bars, palm trees, offshore coral reefs, gently lapping waves, and soft sand contribute to this paradisical aesthetic. Pack your snorkeling gear and settle into the laidback vibes flowing from the beach bars. Tine Holst, co-Founder and CEO of the World's 50 Best Beaches sums it up well, says in the article, "I don't think I can find a more picture-perfect beach. White sand, palms, quiet, Bob Marley, crystal-clear water, it's just paradise!"
How Shoal Bay East stays quiet
You'd think that a beach this popular would quickly become overcrowded. That's not the case with Shoal Bay East. One reason for this is its location on the relatively untrodden island of Anguilla. It's often left off the top Caribbean island lists by travel companies and bloggers alike. While visitors flock to Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Curaçao, Anguilla retains its peaceful charm by distancing itself from mass tourism. It forgoes high-rise resorts, cruise ships, and nightclubs (mostly) to focus instead on relaxation and nature.
This doesn't suit everyone, especially travelers wanting more activities, mobility, and nightly entertainment. Costs can quickly exceed those of other, more mainstream Caribbean islands, too. But this is why Shoal Bay East continues to feel like a peaceful paradise despite its popularity. It's also why Anguilla is one of the nine best Caribbean vacations for July. Just don't mix up Shoal Bay East and West, as they're on opposite sides of the island. Fortunately, Anguilla is small and quiet enough to drive from one beach to the other in 35 minutes.
It's easier to reach Anguilla now with direct flights to the island from Miami, Baltimore, Boston, and Newark during the high season from December through April. You can also fly there via San Juan or St. Maarten from various major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, and Atlanta. In case you need another reason to visit Anguilla and its top-ranked beach, the island was officially named as the Caribbean's safest for tourists. But remember, Shoal Bay East isn't the only Caribbean beach worthy of your time. Princess Diana Beach, Grace Bay, Seven Mile Beach, and Flamenco Beach are also featured on the World's 50 Best Beaches list. Princess Diana Beach happens to be located on Barbuda, one of the more affordable Caribbean islands for retirement.