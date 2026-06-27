Tucked Between Detroit And Flint Is A Lovely Michigan Park With Hiking Trails, Camping, And Swimming
Across Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas, visitors can hike under a canopy of pines, enjoy expansive shorelines of sparkling lakes, and camp in the pristine wilderness. One of the places where you can do all of this is tucked between the cities of Detroit and Flint — right off I-75. Spanning 8,007 acres, the Holly State Recreation Area boasts one of the most diverse landscapes of southeastern Michigan and gives a Canadian vibe with its rugged wilds. These landforms are the result of 12,000-year-old glaciation and erosion in the Wolverine State, which created the idyllic terrains — a mix of pretty lakes, rolling ridges, undulating hills, and wetland areas — you see today.
This picturesque setting draws travelers to hike the trails, tuck down for the night, prep for a picnic with a view, and kayak or fish in the calm waters. The park's Heron Lake (the largest of its 17 lakes) has a spacious swimming beach for taking a dip. It's also home to the WhoaZone, an inflatable obstacle course with slides, trampolines, and other platforms for an adrenaline-filled adventure catering to all ages. "Kids can have a lot of fun. Also enough space to relax and have some barbecue," writes one past visitor on Google. As of this publication, however, the beach on Heron Lake remains closed for dam repairs until October 2026 (per Michigan.gov). The floating water park has been moved 20 miles away to Bald Mountain Recreation Area for the 2026 season.
Whether you want to stay for the weekend or opt for a day trip, coming here won't be a problem. The park is an easy drive from major Michigan cities — around an hour by road from Detroit, Lansing, and Ann Arbor, while Flint is only 20 minutes away.
Explore the grounds of Holly Recreation Area
Over 30 miles of trail network strings together all the glacial-carved, diverse terrain of the refuge. Though the routes weave under lush canopies for ample shade, bugs can be unforgivable in this water-meets-forest setting. So, pack a strong repellent and wear shoes with good tread to traverse these rugged landscapes. You can start by getting some steps in around the 2.5-mile Wildwood and Valley Lake Trail, which one visitor on AllTrails says is a "great hike if you're looking for nature, a little mystery, and a happy, muddy pup." The path winds up through the tree-studded shorelines and also gives you glimpses of the park's critters. Hikers can, however, expect to traverse muddy sections and jump over some roots on parts of this trail.
A longer ramble in the wilds is the 5.8-mile Wilderness Trail. Also boasting waterfront vistas alongside views of wetlands and farmlands, it's a beautiful way to engage with Holly Recreation Area's great outdoors. Expect consistent switchbacks on this hilly hike that AllTrails calls moderately challenging — but nothing too steep. If you're here to find thrills on your bike instead, the trails in the park's western section will be more your speed. The Holdridge East and West Loop are primarily for mountain biking and have a hilly terrain to explore the surrounding landscapes. Downed trees can be a challenge on the East Loop, with one visitor saying they made the path feel like an "obstacle course," though they added that it was "freaking awesome nonetheless."
If you attempt this trail network in the fall, you'll see the hardwood forests display pops of red and gold instead of green. Michigan is a wildly underrated state for fall foliage, and it can give you a serene fall leaf-peeping experience away from the crowds of the East.
Other outdoor pursuits and accommodations at the Holly Recreation Area
The park also has options for visitors looking to get on the water, with boat launches scattered around its various lakes and opportunities to drop a line to catch your dinner. Be aware that the current dam repairs mean that any activity at Heron, Valley, and Wildwood lakes is off-limits until the work is finished. On land, visitors can also burn some energy at the scenic disc golf course, offering nine-, 18-, and 24-hole loops. Luckily, you don't have to pack everything into one day, since the park offers several accommodation options to stay the night.
Spread your adventures over a few days by booking one of the sites in the park's campground, which sits across five loops. Featuring a mix of electric and non-electric sites, the camp has a wooded setting, so the space feels private and serene. There are ADA-compliant spaces and communal amenities such as a playground, basketball court, vault toilets, and hydrants — though the amenities are seasonal. (As a bonus, do check out these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.)
The reserve is also home to four log cabins, which are open year-round. While two of the cabins are within the campground, the other two are tucked on the shoreline of Wildwood Lake for a beautiful, secluded experience. These two come with electricity, a full kitchen, and a bathroom. For more laid-back fun, you can travel 15 minutes away to the friendly town of Fenton, with shops and scenic lakes.