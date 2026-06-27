Tucked Between Detroit And Flint Is A Lovely Michigan Park With Hiking Trails, Camping, And Swimming

Across Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas, visitors can hike under a canopy of pines, enjoy expansive shorelines of sparkling lakes, and camp in the pristine wilderness. One of the places where you can do all of this is tucked between the cities of Detroit and Flint — right off I-75. Spanning 8,007 acres, the Holly State Recreation Area boasts one of the most diverse landscapes of southeastern Michigan and gives a Canadian vibe with its rugged wilds. These landforms are the result of 12,000-year-old glaciation and erosion in the Wolverine State, which created the idyllic terrains — a mix of pretty lakes, rolling ridges, undulating hills, and wetland areas — you see today.

This picturesque setting draws travelers to hike the trails, tuck down for the night, prep for a picnic with a view, and kayak or fish in the calm waters. The park's Heron Lake (the largest of its 17 lakes) has a spacious swimming beach for taking a dip. It's also home to the WhoaZone, an inflatable obstacle course with slides, trampolines, and other platforms for an adrenaline-filled adventure catering to all ages. "Kids can have a lot of fun. Also enough space to relax and have some barbecue," writes one past visitor on Google. As of this publication, however, the beach on Heron Lake remains closed for dam repairs until October 2026 (per Michigan.gov). The floating water park has been moved 20 miles away to Bald Mountain Recreation Area for the 2026 season.

Whether you want to stay for the weekend or opt for a day trip, coming here won't be a problem. The park is an easy drive from major Michigan cities — around an hour by road from Detroit, Lansing, and Ann Arbor, while Flint is only 20 minutes away.