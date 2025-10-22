The Wildly Unexpected State With America's Best Fall Foliage Is A Vibrant Midwest Haven

With over 19 million acres of forest paired with covered bridges and lakeside villages, Michigan becomes a wild and vast patchwork of colorful foliage in the fall. While New England may get much of the spotlight, Michigan quietly delivers some of the country's most impressive autumn displays. From historic Mackinac Island, where horse-drawn carriages glide past blazing maples, to tranquil vineyards blanketed in fall hues, the state offers a dazzling variety of seasonal backdrops worth exploring.

In Michigan, fall happens twice. First, the Upper Peninsula reaches peak fall foliage season around the end of September and the first half of October, lending a golden warmth to its more rugged wilderness. The Upper Peninsula often gets praise for its fall scenery, named the best place to see fall colors in 2025 by USA Today. When it's past peak-season in the Upper Peninsula, though, the color drifts south, with the Lower Peninsula reaching its peak in the second half of October. The Lower Peninsula's colors coat cider mills, vineyards, and lakefront towns. As you plan a fall trip to either of the peninsulas, you can use the Smoky Mountains fall foliage prediction map to see when exactly colors peak across the U.S.