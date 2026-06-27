Cancun's Sprawling Family-Friendly Resort Has A Massive Caribbean-Inspired Saltwater Lagoon And Waterpark

On the northeastern tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in the Mexican Caribbean, Cancun is a wildly popular tourist destination, welcoming some 10 million visitors every year. To accommodate all these guests, there are all kinds of hotels and resorts, and it can be hard to choose where to go. If you're looking to have an easy vacation at an oceanside resort where just about everything is included, book a room at AVA Resort Cancun. Opened in 2024, this all-inclusive resort has a massive lagoon and water park for the kids (and kids at heart), along with multiple restaurants, a spa, swim-up bars, and more.

It's just south of the Hotel Zone, so you're removed from the hubbub of Cancun's tourist nightlife scene, which can be particularly nice for families. It's also easy to get to. The resort is less than a 20-minute drive from Cancun International Airport. You can request a ride to the resort, though the transfer cost isn't included in the all-inclusive rate.

AVA Resort Cancun has 1,622 guest rooms, and they all have an ocean view — not just from one corner of the room when you crane your neck to see, but from your bed, as well as from your own balcony or terrace. Rooms also come with a large outdoor spa tub so you can take in the view with a soak. If you're planning a big family trip, there are suites with two, three, and four bedrooms, as well as spacious villas with room for up to 12 guests. One thing to note is that some of the larger accommodations require a three-night minimum stay.