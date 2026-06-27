Cancun's Sprawling Family-Friendly Resort Has A Massive Caribbean-Inspired Saltwater Lagoon And Waterpark
On the northeastern tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in the Mexican Caribbean, Cancun is a wildly popular tourist destination, welcoming some 10 million visitors every year. To accommodate all these guests, there are all kinds of hotels and resorts, and it can be hard to choose where to go. If you're looking to have an easy vacation at an oceanside resort where just about everything is included, book a room at AVA Resort Cancun. Opened in 2024, this all-inclusive resort has a massive lagoon and water park for the kids (and kids at heart), along with multiple restaurants, a spa, swim-up bars, and more.
It's just south of the Hotel Zone, so you're removed from the hubbub of Cancun's tourist nightlife scene, which can be particularly nice for families. It's also easy to get to. The resort is less than a 20-minute drive from Cancun International Airport. You can request a ride to the resort, though the transfer cost isn't included in the all-inclusive rate.
AVA Resort Cancun has 1,622 guest rooms, and they all have an ocean view — not just from one corner of the room when you crane your neck to see, but from your bed, as well as from your own balcony or terrace. Rooms also come with a large outdoor spa tub so you can take in the view with a soak. If you're planning a big family trip, there are suites with two, three, and four bedrooms, as well as spacious villas with room for up to 12 guests. One thing to note is that some of the larger accommodations require a three-night minimum stay.
Saltwater lagoon, pools, and kids club at AVA Resort Cancun
AVA Resort Cancun is home to AVA Bay, a 2.8-acre saltwater lagoon that shimmers in a bright Caribbean blue surrounded by palm trees. The lagoon is big enough that you can take out a kayak or paddleboard. Around the water, there are plenty of lounge chairs and cabanas where you can relax and get a drink or food delivered right to you. For a workout, you could even swim from one end to the other; it's over two football fields in length.
AVA Bay's also home to the Aquapark, an inflatable obstacle course. If (when) you slip, you'll simply splash down into the water to try again. Along with AVA Bay, you can find a separate family pool with a splash zone, slides, and a play structure for kids to enjoy. There's also an adults-only pool for something calmer, and it includes one of three swim-up bars at the resort. There is a beach at the resort as well, but it can have some issues with seaweed, depending on the time of year. However, the lagoon is big enough to meet most beach-loving needs.
If the grown-ups in your group are looking for some downtime without kids, the AVA Kids Club is open every day, and it has an impressive range of activities, like cookie decorating, movie night, bowling, and treasure hunts. Teens also have a dedicated area to hang out with special activities. If you have kids under age 4, the resort can set you up with a nanny, and there is also a special play area designed with toddlers in mind. Other family-friendly activities include pickleball and padel courts, laser tag, escape rooms, a bowling alley, arcade, and simulators for golf, baseball, and driving.
Spa, dining, and what's included at AVA Resort Cancun
One of the ways to enjoy some kid-free time at AVA Resort Cancun is a visit to the AVA Spa. It features a guided hydrotherapy circuit, so you can take advantage of the healing power of alternating cool and hot water. You can amp it up by adding in local medicinal herbs. Beyond hydrotherapy, the spa treatments include massages, facials, and a number of couples options.
When it comes to dining, even picky eaters are bound to find something they like here, as there are over a dozen restaurants, with a range of fine dining and casual options. From French food at Chez Moi to two teppanyaki spots where you can get a performance while you dine, you'll find flavors from around the world. There are also buffet spreads for breakfast, lunch, and dinner available with no reservations required. Between meals, you can stop by a coffee shop for a drink or grab a quick bite at one of The Pods at AVA Bay, which serve dishes like sliders, empanadas, and ceviche. If you have a sweet tooth, there are two ice cream shops.
As we know, every resort can define "all inclusive" however they want. At AVA Resort Cancun, it means access to AVA Bay and most of the pools — one is reserved for Legendary Vacation Club (LVC) members. There's 24-7 in-room dining included, and most of the dishes at the restaurants are covered, but some higher end items, like lobster, cost extra. Some activities, like bowling and simulators, have their own separate costs, as do the off-site tours. The resort can set up some special experiences, including Cancun snorkeling and a visit to Chichen Itza, one of the best places to see pyramids in Mexico.