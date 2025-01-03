The Best Pyramids In Mexico Worth Visiting

One of the best spots for Maya architecture is tucked away in the jungle of Chiapas. Hundreds of structures make up the ancient ruins known as Palenque, but only one area has been fully excavated. Home to original sculpted stone and stucco, painted murals, and one the longest hieroglyphic text inscriptions of the ancient Maya, Palenque is full of impressive sites to see. What you can't miss, however, is the Templo de las Inscripciones, which is considered one of the most notable burial monuments in the Americas. As one of the largest and best-preserved structures in Palenque, the eight-level Pyramid of the Inscriptions is known not only for its hieroglyphics detailing the history of Palenque and the temple, but the crypt that was discovered underneath the temple in the 1950s, likely belonging to a 7th century ruler (unfortunately the tomb is currently closed to visitors to protect the murals from damage).Nearby, El Palacio and Grupo de las Cruces, made up of three pyramid-shaped temples, add to the site's scenery.

To enter Parque Nacional Palenque, the national park where the ruins are located, there is a separate admissions fee of 105 Mexican pesos, apart from the 95 pesos to enter the ruins. Try to visit earlier in the morning to avoid both the crowds and the heat. You also may find that at this time, the temples and surrounding forests are blanketed in mist, making them even more magical.