Do All-Inclusive Resorts Really Include Everything? Here's What We Know
You're ready to jet-set to some lush Caribbean oasis with the family: Your bags are packed, your sunscreen has been pre-slathered, and you're imagining palm trees swaying in a tropical breeze, with the scent of frangipanis and coconuts in the air. And since you booked an all-inclusive trip, you won't need to take out your wallet once you arrive, right?
The short, and probably annoying, answer is: It depends. Every hotel is free to define "all-inclusive" as it sees fit, so there's no universal definition. Typically, this covers all of your big-ticket items, like accommodations, food, drinks, entertainment, and some activities, with many vacation packages also throwing in flights and airport transfers. However, even within those categories, the inclusions can vary wildly. Meals might be included, but not at specialty restaurants, even if they're on-site. Drinks might be included, but not premium bottles and high-end labels. Activities might be included, but not watersports or golf. And other items such as service charges, childcare, excursions, and spa treatments may not be part of the deal either. All in all, it can be a challenge to understand what you're actually paying for.
These are some examples of how "all-inclusive" can differ: Sandals' packages cover top-shelf spirits, specialty restaurants, tips, and even scuba-diving excursions. And at any Margaritaville location, you won't have to worry about any meals or drinks, and you can even order 24-hour room service, but for special activities, like deep-sea fishing or golf, you'll need to customize your package for an additional fee. Meanwhile, Viceroy's deal has more basic inclusions and does not cover non-domestic alcoholic beverages, activities, or gratuities. Just like budget airlines and their sneaky hidden fees, all-inclusive resorts also have certain extra expenses, so check the fine print before making your reservation.
Choosing the best all-inclusive vacation for you
Before planning your all-inclusive vacation, ask yourself why you're going and what you'd like to do while you're there. You may want a lavish experience, where you're treated like royalty. Then, this wildly luxurious underwater hotel suite with floor-to-ceiling aquarium views in Dubai and a personal butler tending to your needs will do the trick.
But if you're trying to save a buck, think about the level of luxury and number of activities you really need for a pleasant holiday. If you're a teetotaler, an expensive resort that includes all premium spirits is a waste of your money. And if you just want to enjoy a stretch of beautiful white sand with a good book, then a package that offers a wide variety of water sports and activities won't be useful. You'll be happier with a cheaper, no-frills package that covers the basics, so you can work on your tan in paradise, knowing that you haven't depleted your savings account. All-inclusive is usually the best value for money, but you could also check out à la carte packages, where you pick and choose what you want, and half-board options, which tend to include two meals and some activities.
Beyond the price, another factor worth considering is the hotel's vibe. Riu is known for its party atmosphere, especially its Punta Cana location. Couples Resorts properties, like this Caribbean resort, Couples Tower Isle, with unlimited spa treatments, are excellent for romantic, adults-only escapes. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon's many family-friendly offerings will keep the kids entertained all day. So, before booking, compare the price versus the inclusions, read the reviews carefully, and understand the resort's vibe. Otherwise, you may end up stuck at a place packed with binge-drinking bachelorette parties or screaming children on what was supposed to be your serene couples' getaway.