Do All-Inclusive Resorts Really Include Everything? Here's What We Know

You're ready to jet-set to some lush Caribbean oasis with the family: Your bags are packed, your sunscreen has been pre-slathered, and you're imagining palm trees swaying in a tropical breeze, with the scent of frangipanis and coconuts in the air. And since you booked an all-inclusive trip, you won't need to take out your wallet once you arrive, right?

The short, and probably annoying, answer is: It depends. Every hotel is free to define "all-inclusive" as it sees fit, so there's no universal definition. Typically, this covers all of your big-ticket items, like accommodations, food, drinks, entertainment, and some activities, with many vacation packages also throwing in flights and airport transfers. However, even within those categories, the inclusions can vary wildly. Meals might be included, but not at specialty restaurants, even if they're on-site. Drinks might be included, but not premium bottles and high-end labels. Activities might be included, but not watersports or golf. And other items such as service charges, childcare, excursions, and spa treatments may not be part of the deal either. All in all, it can be a challenge to understand what you're actually paying for.

These are some examples of how "all-inclusive" can differ: Sandals' packages cover top-shelf spirits, specialty restaurants, tips, and even scuba-diving excursions. And at any Margaritaville location, you won't have to worry about any meals or drinks, and you can even order 24-hour room service, but for special activities, like deep-sea fishing or golf, you'll need to customize your package for an additional fee. Meanwhile, Viceroy's deal has more basic inclusions and does not cover non-domestic alcoholic beverages, activities, or gratuities. Just like budget airlines and their sneaky hidden fees, all-inclusive resorts also have certain extra expenses, so check the fine print before making your reservation.