Between Pensacola And Panama City, Florida's Gulf Coast Gem Has A Scenic Beach, Wildlife, And Affordable Stays
No matter which part of Florida you're in, there's always a sandy beach close by. Long stretches of shoreline wrap around almost the entire state, lapped by pretty waves. Navarre is one such Floridian destination where beautiful views of the water are easy to come by. The coastal community hugs the Santa Rosa Sound, tucked along the Panhandle's Gulf Coast, with an award-winning island beach within easy reach. Navarre sits between Pensacola and Panama City, just west of Destin, and is only about a 35-minute drive from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Despite being home to more than 40,000 residents, this commuter suburb is still a great place to get away from it all. The community is surrounded by protected coastal habitats and marine sanctuaries full of wildlife.
If you're planning an extended getaway, there are several affordable accommodations in town. The Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham off Navarre Parkway may not have all the frills, but it does offer free parking, Wi-Fi, pool, and guest laundry on-site (at the time of writing). If you'd prefer a more outdoorsy experience, check into the waterfront Santa Rosa RV Resort. Depending on the time of year, the RV park has budget-friendly spaces available with water, sewer, and electric hookups. The long list of amenities gives this option a resort feel, with a fitness center, heated pool, sun deck, and private beach to boot. The Holley Navarre RV Park, just north of Navarre, also has reasonable rates, offering discounted weekly fees for all sites.
Beaches in Navarre, Florida
Navarre lies along the upper Gulf shoreline on Florida's Emerald Coast, a gem of a region famed for silky white sands and clear green waters. The beaches in this part of the Sunshine State aren't likely to disappoint. There's a small sliver of sand in town at Navarre Park, overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound. Aside from the "small cozy beach," as one visitor described it in a Google review, the recreation area has a nature trail, a pier, and several picnic tables, as well as a playground and splash pad for the kids.
You'll find Navarre's iconic welcome sign displaying the motto of "Florida's Most Relaxing Place" right on the edge of the park near the causeway that takes you across the water to Navarre Beach, one of the best beaches in the Florida Panhandle. This stretch of sand sits on the 40-mile-long Santa Rosa Island and was voted the No. 2 best beach in the entire country by Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.
Navarre Beach is prized for its laid-back vibe and beautiful, unspoiled scenery. Relax on the sugar white sand, or make a splash in the emerald waters beyond. There's a boat ramp at Sound Side Park, just off the causeway, if you want to take your vessel out for a better view of the stunning waters. If you don't have a boat, you can book a private charter next door at Lazy Lizard Tours, which offers sunset cruises and a variety of adventure tours for snorkeling and paddleboarding outings.
Wildlife in Navarre, Florida
Navarre Beach is also one of Florida's beaches where you can watch sea turtles hatch. The area is a common nesting site for green sea turtles and loggerheads. You can learn more about the ocean creatures at the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. Meet the facility's marine ambassador, Sweet Pea, a green sea turtle who cannot be released back into the wild. The conservation center houses a variety of other sea creatures, including tortoises, stingrays, crabs, and jellyfish. Hours vary seasonally, and visitors should be sure to check the website for a current schedule. Tickets may sell out on-site, so consider buying them online ahead of your visit.
Visitors can also see the marine wildlife that lies beneath with a snorkeling excursion at the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary, just down the street. You can explore artificial reef sites in the waters of the Gulf and the Santa Rosa Sound, and might even be able to spot wild sea turtles, along with ghost crabs, octopuses, and a variety of fish. As of the time of writing, there's no fee to access the snorkeling areas, which are available from sunup to sundown.
Make time to check out the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. Situated on the outskirts of town, right off State Road 87, the animal haven works to rescue and rehabilitate native wildlife that have been injured, sick, or orphaned, releasing those strong enough to survive on their own. The refuge is on the smaller side — home to fewer than a dozen species, such as snakes, raccoons, and foxes. But as one visitor wrote in a Tripadvisor review, the place is "Absolutely a gem and worth visiting!" If you still haven't had your fill of local wildlife, take a day trip to Shell Island, a glistening beachy paradise hidden on the Emerald Coast that's known for seashells and friendly bottlenose dolphins.