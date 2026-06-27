Between Pensacola And Panama City, Florida's Gulf Coast Gem Has A Scenic Beach, Wildlife, And Affordable Stays

Navarre Beach is also one of Florida's beaches where you can watch sea turtles hatch. The area is a common nesting site for green sea turtles and loggerheads. You can learn more about the ocean creatures at the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. Meet the facility's marine ambassador, Sweet Pea, a green sea turtle who cannot be released back into the wild. The conservation center houses a variety of other sea creatures, including tortoises, stingrays, crabs, and jellyfish. Hours vary seasonally, and visitors should be sure to check the website for a current schedule. Tickets may sell out on-site, so consider buying them online ahead of your visit.

Visitors can also see the marine wildlife that lies beneath with a snorkeling excursion at the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary, just down the street. You can explore artificial reef sites in the waters of the Gulf and the Santa Rosa Sound, and might even be able to spot wild sea turtles, along with ghost crabs, octopuses, and a variety of fish. As of the time of writing, there's no fee to access the snorkeling areas, which are available from sunup to sundown.

Make time to check out the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. Situated on the outskirts of town, right off State Road 87, the animal haven works to rescue and rehabilitate native wildlife that have been injured, sick, or orphaned, releasing those strong enough to survive on their own. The refuge is on the smaller side — home to fewer than a dozen species, such as snakes, raccoons, and foxes. But as one visitor wrote in a Tripadvisor review, the place is "Absolutely a gem and worth visiting!" If you still haven't had your fill of local wildlife, take a day trip to Shell Island, a glistening beachy paradise hidden on the Emerald Coast that's known for seashells and friendly bottlenose dolphins.

