Florida's 8,436 miles of coastline are famous for beautiful Gulf Coast beaches with white sand and some of America's best scenic beach sunsets, but they are also home to an absolutely incredible array of wildlife. For many travelers, seeing baby sea turtles hatch on Florida beaches during nesting season is a once-in-a-lifetime highlight. Every year, about 100,000 loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles lay their eggs on the Sunshine State's shores, and lucky visitors at certain beaches are sometimes able to watch as tiny turtles hatch and scurry towards the ocean.

Remember, though, that participating in any type of sea turtle viewing comes with important conservation responsibilities. Sea turtles are federally protected, and it's important to follow certain guidelines, especially during nesting season. Most people know they should never touch baby sea turtles, as it could interfere with their journey to the water, but it's also critical to leave them with smooth sand (that means destroying sand castles and filling in holes), and avoid flash photography since external lights can confuse them. That said, responsibly viewing sea turtles leaving their nests can be quite rewarding. Here, we'll look at 10 Florida beaches where you can watch sea turtles hatch.

To put together this guide, we used the official websites for various beaches and wildlife refuges, as well as the BBC, National Geographic, government websites like FWS.gov and the National Parks Service, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, FortLauderdale.gov, and various official tourism pages, such as Visit Space Coast, Visit New Smyrna Beach Area, Visit St. Lucie, and Visit Florida.