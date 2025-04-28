Florida's Undeveloped Barrier Island Is A Glistening Beachy Paradise Hidden On The Emerald Coast

You might think every last inch of Florida's 1,350 miles of coastline is well-established and built up for tourists, retirees, and anyone wanting to call the beach their home. That's mostly true, but there are still hidden gems that remain largely untouched by modern development. One such paradise lies just off the Emerald Coast. A 15-minute boat ride from the hustle and bustle of Panama City Beach, Shell Island is a picturesque barrier island of nothing but 7 miles of sparkling white sand, a mainland boasting undisturbed dunes, freshwater lakes, and swamps, and — you guessed it — seashells.

True to its name, Shell Island draws thousands of conchologists (people who collect and/or study shells) each year, both scientists and hobbyists alike. Considered one of the best places for shelling in the U.S., the island supplies visitors with unique shells to add to their collection, including the coveted Junonia, easily identified by its spindle shape and brown spotted pattern. (But before you stash your seashell collection for your trip home, consider the environmental impacts of shell-hunting, and do your part to protect Shell Island and the Emerald Coast habitat.)

Shell Island is less than two hours east of Florida's popular Crab Island, a unique destination that is more sandbar than island, and the two offer distinct experiences. While Crab Island is a lively spot perfect for letting loose, Shell Island is a more serene destination for nature-lovers and shell hunters of all ages.