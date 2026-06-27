Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Once-Thriving Village That's Now Ruins Found Through A Forest Hike

Crumbling brick walls flanked by overgrown plants stand near the shores of the Oconee River, a testament to the ebb and flow of time, nature, and industry in the early decades of Georgia's history. Located halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, Scull Shoals in Greene County, Georgia isn't hard to find despite being an abandoned site. But it's hard to imagine the ruins of this once-thriving village in a remote part of the Oconee National Forest once housed a booming textile production facility, as well as Georgia's first paper mill built in 1810 (although it stopped being used just five years later in 1815).

European settlers founded the village in 1784. The compound name of "Scull Shoals" derives from the scull of a boat and the Oconee River's shoals, which are also known as sandbanks or sandbars. However, some purport the term "Scull" originated from the unearthing of skeletal remains — namely skulls — in nearby ritual mounds. The shoals made the river difficult to navigate by boat, but ideal for powering mills. By the early 1800s, Scull Shoals had a sawmill, a grist mill, a cotton gin, and the aforementioned paper mill. In the 1850s, Scull Shoals' primary enterprise was cotton production, which was done using slave and prisoner labor alike — although the town did ultimately employ 600 people as yarn and cloth makers once business expanded. By 1854, the cotton milling operation boasted 2,000 spindles and looms and processed $200,000 worth of cotton.

Ultimately, the town's financial success also proved to be its downfall. Cotton farming had removed almost a foot of the land's topsoil, which was deposited into the river and thereby enlarged the shoals, making the area more prone to flooding. Disastrous floods eventually hit the village, and the largest one in 1887 led to its destruction and abandonment by 1900. Now, all that's left are the dilapidated remnants of 19th-century buildings. If you're hoping to see similarly old structures that are a little more intact, you can visit the Georgian ghost town of Auraria, a once-booming gold rush town that's now abandoned, which lies a couple hours northwest of Scull Shoals.