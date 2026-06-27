Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Scenic Lake With Golfing, Fishing, And An RV Park Resort

Michigan has some 11,000 lakes spread across the state, providing scenic getaways and a variety of outdoor recreation. One place to go for a retreat is Monterey Lake, a roughly 250-acre reservoir in southwestern Michigan, between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The pretty lake is part of a popular resort, and there's golfing and fishing to keep you busy, too.

Monterey Lake is a scenic spot — numerous Google reviews mention how beautiful it is. There are incredible views, especially at sunset, and the setting is picturesque with the woodlands around the water. The golf course is particularly scenic and makes for a breathtaking backdrop while playing a round.

The major highlight at Monterey Lake is Sandy Pines, an RV park resort that encompasses 800 acres around the lake. There are campgrounds, cabins, and rental trailers available, as well as campsites available for extended stays and annual memberships. Sandy Pines has 23 miles of paved roads, and golf carts are commonly used to get around. Besides the three outdoor pools, splash pad, and waterslide, there is also an ice cream shop, a fitness room, a game room, mini golf, playgrounds, sports fields, volleyball courts, and an open-air chapel. You can also rent a kayak or paddleboard if you want to get out on the water.