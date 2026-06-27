Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Scenic Lake With Golfing, Fishing, And An RV Park Resort
Michigan has some 11,000 lakes spread across the state, providing scenic getaways and a variety of outdoor recreation. One place to go for a retreat is Monterey Lake, a roughly 250-acre reservoir in southwestern Michigan, between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The pretty lake is part of a popular resort, and there's golfing and fishing to keep you busy, too.
Monterey Lake is a scenic spot — numerous Google reviews mention how beautiful it is. There are incredible views, especially at sunset, and the setting is picturesque with the woodlands around the water. The golf course is particularly scenic and makes for a breathtaking backdrop while playing a round.
The major highlight at Monterey Lake is Sandy Pines, an RV park resort that encompasses 800 acres around the lake. There are campgrounds, cabins, and rental trailers available, as well as campsites available for extended stays and annual memberships. Sandy Pines has 23 miles of paved roads, and golf carts are commonly used to get around. Besides the three outdoor pools, splash pad, and waterslide, there is also an ice cream shop, a fitness room, a game room, mini golf, playgrounds, sports fields, volleyball courts, and an open-air chapel. You can also rent a kayak or paddleboard if you want to get out on the water.
Golfing and fishing at Monterey Lake
Lake Monterey Golf Course is an 18-hole public golf course, which is owned by Sandy Pines Resort Community — Sandy Pines members receive a discount on green fees. The front nine is a par 30, and the back nine is a par 35. There are phenomenal views, and Lake Monterey Golf Course has woodlands as well as a creek. It's a laid-back atmosphere, with a clubhouse and a practice green for a range of ability levels. One Google reviewer praised the course, saying, "I really enjoy playing here! ... It really is a hidden gem!"
Fishing is also popular at Monterey Lake. Anglers might reel in bass, perch, carp, bluegill, panfish, or walleye. You can also ice fish here in winter, and the bridge at the southern end of the lake is a recommended spot. One Google reviewer summed up their experience nicely, saying, "Many nice sized fish. Lots of variation from minows [sic] and perch to carp and bass. Very fun to fish at any skill level." You'll need a fishing license to fish in Michigan if you're 17 or older, and rates vary depending on whether you're a Michigan resident or not.
Monterey Lake is about a 30-minute drive from the Michigan gem of Grand Rapids or a 45-minute drive from Kalamazoo. The nearest town is Dorr, which is about a 15-minute drive away. Explore more of Michigan with a visit to the storybook harbor city of Saugatuck or the state's underrated Dutch town of Holland.