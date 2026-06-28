Rick Steves' Protege Says This Youthful City Is 'Arguably The UK's Best Big-City Destination Outside Of London'
When you have been in the guiding game as long as Rick Steves, you become an inspiration to many colleagues, and we're inclined to trust the opinions of anyone who works with Mr. Steves. Enter Cameron Hewitt, a guide and writer, who calls the youthful city of Liverpool "arguably the U.K.'s best big-city outside of London" in his article on European Discoveries for 2026, posted on Steves' website.
Hewitt features select European cities that are yet to succumb to overtourism and are great "alternatives" to current hotspots. His case for underrated Liverpool is strong, with brief but solid arguments that place the northwestern dockside metropolis in the upper echelons of Euro-trip destinations. He notes that, aside from Beatlemania, Liverpool has great art and history museums, striking architecture, and a vibrant food scene. It is also populated by friendly, "witty" Liverpudlians and the students who attend the city's universities, keeping it youthful in spirit. Around 70,000 people study at the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Liverpool Hope, and Edge Hill combined, which is over 35% of the city's adult population (according to Total Population). It's easy to see why Hewitt thinks of it as a youthful university city, and Liverpool is a great place to avoid the chaos of London and still get a taste for the charms of the U.K.
It's a direct three-hour train (delays and cancellations notwithstanding) from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street station, or an hour or so direct to Manchester Piccadilly station. The city is also home to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which has over 70 routes to countries around Europe and North Africa, as well as being served by National Express coaches that link it to destinations across the U.K. Let's take a look at what makes Liverpool so great to visit today.
Liverpool's magical musical legacy (then and now)
Liverpool is one of the U.K.'s best cities for music fanatics, particularly for fans of The Beatles, like Cameron Hewitt, who calls Liverpool's Fab Four heritage "simply thrilling." It's easy to see why. Liverpool, famous for being the birthplace of The Beatles, offers plenty of ways to explore the band's legacy. Start with a visit to The Beatles Story at Albert Dock, or take a Magical Mystery Tour that stops at famous locations like the Fab Four's respective birthplaces, Penny Lane, and Strawberry Field (the original one, not the tribute in a New York City park). Of course, swinging by the Cavern Club on Mathew Street, where The Beatles played nearly 300 times during their early career, is a must.
Liverpool's musical heritage also extends beyond The Beatles, having produced artists like Gerry and the Pacemakers, Echo & the Bunnymen, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Zutons, and Atomic Kitten. Liverpool continues to have a strong live music scene, with venues such as the O2 Academy Liverpool, the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, the Arts Club, and the Jacaranda hosting big acts and emerging artists.
Festivals also play a big part in Liverpool's music scene. Liverpool Sound City showcases emerging artists from the U.K. and beyond, while the International Beatleweek festival attracts fans from around the world. This combo of famous music landmarks, live music venues, and festivals keeps visitors coming back to Liverpool time and again.
Beyond the Fab Four, Liverpool is a cultural capital
Beyond the music scene, Liverpool is a foodie, artsy city with no shortage of things to do. Start by taking in the majestic architecture: Cameron Hewitt highlights the "two gigantic cathedrals: one Anglican, the other Catholic ... connected by a street called Hope." He calls them "architecturally arresting," with both making a striking impression on the cityscape. Liverpool's repurposed docklands buildings are equally compelling, with former warehouses now home to museums and galleries that cover everything from contemporary art to maritime history. Tate Liverpool (currently closed for renovations) is known for showcasing modern art from British and international artists, while the Walker Art Gallery shows everything from Renaissance paintings to 20th-century collections. For those interested in Liverpool's connection to the sea, the Merseyside Maritime Museum explores the city's role as one of the world's most important ports, while the Museum of Liverpool tells the story of the city's history and its people through interactive displays.
Visitors can easily spend a day exploring the museums before heading out for a meal. The city's food scene has something tasty for every budget. The streets in the historic city center are packed with cafes and international restaurants serving everything from Turkish to Indian and Chinese favorites. The Baltic Market, Liverpool's first street food market, is awash with stalls of local traders serving dishes from around the world. Then, of course, you can't miss the traditional British gastropubs and the fresh seafood restaurants, before enjoying Liverpool's famous nightlife.
When Hewitt calls Liverpool "arguably the UK's best big-city destination outside of London," it isn't difficult to understand why. And if you want to experience a smaller city of the same ilk, the maritime history of Hull on England's North Sea coast is well worth adding to your itinerary.