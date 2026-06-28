Rick Steves' Protege Says This Youthful City Is 'Arguably The UK's Best Big-City Destination Outside Of London'

When you have been in the guiding game as long as Rick Steves, you become an inspiration to many colleagues, and we're inclined to trust the opinions of anyone who works with Mr. Steves. Enter Cameron Hewitt, a guide and writer, who calls the youthful city of Liverpool "arguably the U.K.'s best big-city outside of London" in his article on European Discoveries for 2026, posted on Steves' website.

Hewitt features select European cities that are yet to succumb to overtourism and are great "alternatives" to current hotspots. His case for underrated Liverpool is strong, with brief but solid arguments that place the northwestern dockside metropolis in the upper echelons of Euro-trip destinations. He notes that, aside from Beatlemania, Liverpool has great art and history museums, striking architecture, and a vibrant food scene. It is also populated by friendly, "witty" Liverpudlians and the students who attend the city's universities, keeping it youthful in spirit. Around 70,000 people study at the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Liverpool Hope, and Edge Hill combined, which is over 35% of the city's adult population (according to Total Population). It's easy to see why Hewitt thinks of it as a youthful university city, and Liverpool is a great place to avoid the chaos of London and still get a taste for the charms of the U.K.

It's a direct three-hour train (delays and cancellations notwithstanding) from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street station, or an hour or so direct to Manchester Piccadilly station. The city is also home to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which has over 70 routes to countries around Europe and North Africa, as well as being served by National Express coaches that link it to destinations across the U.K. Let's take a look at what makes Liverpool so great to visit today.