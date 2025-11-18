England's Best Place To Visit In 2026 Is A Coastal City Brimming With Maritime Charm
With hundreds of destinations to choose from, it's hard to pick just one standout spot in England. The capital, London, may have been named Best City of 2025 thanks to its walkability and iconic sights, but there is an equally buzzing atmosphere in the underrated metropolis of Manchester up north. But neither of these cities was among National Geographic's 2026 list of the best places in the world to visit. With the focus remaining on Northern England, the must-see area you should add to your travel bucket list is instead a culture-filled coastal gem thrumming with maritime charm.
Hull isn't your typical postcard-perfect Yorkshire city, where Roman walls, rolling green hills, and heritage sites abound. However, what this jewel of the East Riding district lacks in polished corners is more than made up for in historic intrigue and alluring rebelliousness. Its location on the northeastern coast of England has defined its character for millennia. The city was established in the 12th century as a maritime wool-trading hub, used for commercial trade with the rest of Northern Europe, the lucrative whaling trade, and migration to the colonies.
Officially named Kingston Upon Hull, the town is usually simply referred to as Hull. With train options and highway links, this destination is easy to reach wherever you are in the United Kingdom. If you are traveling from London, Hull Trains offers a 2.5-hour direct service from King's Cross Station, seven times a day on weekdays. If, instead, you have just checked out Scotland's sightseeing paradise, Edinburgh, per Rick Steves' advice, you will be glad to learn Hull is only a breezy four-hour train journey away.
Hull's maritime and cultural heritage
The reason why Hull tops the list of 2026 travel spots is simple. Throughout the year, the city's centuries-old maritime heritage will be celebrated in style. In spring, visitors can look forward to the much-awaited reopening of Hull's Maritime Museum and the docking of the Arctic Corsair — a 1960s fishing trawler comparable to the Cutty Sark in London. While exploring these two attractions, sightseers can learn about the Port of Hull as a trailblazer in European maritime history, from its first exports to Scandinavian countries in the Middle Ages to when it welcomed the first electrified dock in the country.
Another popular attraction for seafaring travelers is the Spurn lightship, a vessel created to help boats navigate through the challenging river entrance. You will be able to climb aboard the Spurn once conservation work ends in 2026. However, there is so much more to this town than its sea-based delights.
Travelers shouldn't miss a stop at the Ferens Art Gallery, a vibrant hub full of paintings, sculptures, and contemporary artworks spanning 700 years. Another unmissable attraction is the Wilberforce House Museum. It is both Hull's oldest museum and where social reformer William Wilberforce was born. During your visit, learn about how Wilberforce dedicated his life to the cause of abolishing slavery and founded the Anti-Slavery Society in 1787.
When to visit and where to eat in Hull
Hull stands out as a place where you can find great food — British and international — at affordable prices. In part, that is thanks to its thriving university, which creates pockets of cheap and cheerful spots for its students. Plus, there is hardly a better place than a seaside town to enjoy fish and chips (also known as a fish supper in the North). In Hull, you can enjoy this traditional, working-class meal of fried cod or haddock for a price that won't break the bank at places such as old-style fishery Pollard's Plaice, which has 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.
If you fancy a no-frills sit-down dinner, The Minerva is perfect for classic pub food such as steak pies, seafood, and bangers and mash. Despite Hull being a budget dining paradise, you can still enjoy world-class fine dining within the city boundaries. For a Michelin-listed meal, dine at Hearth. Or, eat award-winning Indian cuisine at Tapasaya.
Thanks to a plethora of museums and attractions, Hull is an amazing city to explore year-round. That said, if you want to avoid the bleak English winters and damp falls, plan a summer trip for the best chance at sunshine, and average daily high temperatures are between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit (but it's Yorkshire after all, so there is no guarantee). Summer is also when many events kick off, including play season at Stage@TheDock — an open-air community venue for cultural showcases. In mid-July, the Hull Folk & Maritime Festival celebrates Northern folk music. If you're curious to dive deeper into what Hull has to offer, be sure to explore this friendly city's booming art scene.