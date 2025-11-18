England's Best Place To Visit In 2026 Is A Coastal City Brimming With Maritime Charm

With hundreds of destinations to choose from, it's hard to pick just one standout spot in England. The capital, London, may have been named Best City of 2025 thanks to its walkability and iconic sights, but there is an equally buzzing atmosphere in the underrated metropolis of Manchester up north. But neither of these cities was among National Geographic's 2026 list of the best places in the world to visit. With the focus remaining on Northern England, the must-see area you should add to your travel bucket list is instead a culture-filled coastal gem thrumming with maritime charm.

Hull isn't your typical postcard-perfect Yorkshire city, where Roman walls, rolling green hills, and heritage sites abound. However, what this jewel of the East Riding district lacks in polished corners is more than made up for in historic intrigue and alluring rebelliousness. Its location on the northeastern coast of England has defined its character for millennia. The city was established in the 12th century as a maritime wool-trading hub, used for commercial trade with the rest of Northern Europe, the lucrative whaling trade, and migration to the colonies.

Officially named Kingston Upon Hull, the town is usually simply referred to as Hull. With train options and highway links, this destination is easy to reach wherever you are in the United Kingdom. If you are traveling from London, Hull Trains offers a 2.5-hour direct service from King's Cross Station, seven times a day on weekdays. If, instead, you have just checked out Scotland's sightseeing paradise, Edinburgh, per Rick Steves' advice, you will be glad to learn Hull is only a breezy four-hour train journey away.