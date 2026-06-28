This Scenic Riverside State Park In Iowa Has Quiet Camping, Fishing, And Boating

At the confluence of two forks of the Des Moines River in Iowa, you'll find a scenic riverside park that was named after a pro wrestler from the turn of the 20th century. Established in 1949, Frank A. Gotch State Park resides on 67 acres in Humboldt County, Iowa, and it's a short, seven-minute drive south from the town of Humboldt.

The City of Humboldt reports that Frank Gotch was among the first sportspeople to be featured on a trading card, in addition to being posthumously voted the most admired Iowan in 1924. In the 1800s, the land that is now the park was the site of a fort, as well as a trading post. These days, it's a getaway where local families can camp out to enjoy fishing and boating on Lake Ann and the Des Moines River.

Frank A. Gotch State Park is open seasonally each year from April 15 to October 15. You'll find a boat ramp, horseshoe pits, a playground, and a hiking and biking trail for exercise and taking in views of the trees and the lake. Shelters are available to rent, and picnic tables are found around the park. One visitor on Google said that it is a "great park for kids to play" and an "awesome place to camp." The park is located about two hours from Iowa's capital, Des Moines, and its international airport.