This Scenic Riverside State Park In Iowa Has Quiet Camping, Fishing, And Boating
At the confluence of two forks of the Des Moines River in Iowa, you'll find a scenic riverside park that was named after a pro wrestler from the turn of the 20th century. Established in 1949, Frank A. Gotch State Park resides on 67 acres in Humboldt County, Iowa, and it's a short, seven-minute drive south from the town of Humboldt.
The City of Humboldt reports that Frank Gotch was among the first sportspeople to be featured on a trading card, in addition to being posthumously voted the most admired Iowan in 1924. In the 1800s, the land that is now the park was the site of a fort, as well as a trading post. These days, it's a getaway where local families can camp out to enjoy fishing and boating on Lake Ann and the Des Moines River.
Frank A. Gotch State Park is open seasonally each year from April 15 to October 15. You'll find a boat ramp, horseshoe pits, a playground, and a hiking and biking trail for exercise and taking in views of the trees and the lake. Shelters are available to rent, and picnic tables are found around the park. One visitor on Google said that it is a "great park for kids to play" and an "awesome place to camp." The park is located about two hours from Iowa's capital, Des Moines, and its international airport.
Quiet camping, fishing, and boating at Frank Gotch State Park
Reservations are not needed for the campsites, so it is advised to arrive early enough to grab a spot you like. There are 30 campsites with full hook-ups, as well as eight seasonal, long-term sites, all of which can accommodate RVs up to 60 feet in length. There's a dump station available, restrooms and showers, and electrical, water, and sewer hookups. Plus, your pets are welcome in the campground, and the Humboldt County website describes the park as being "pleasant" and "quiet" for campers.
Frank A. Gotch State Park is a good spot to fish for smallmouth bass, either from the shore or while boating. The Des Moines River is also known for having walleye, largemouth bass, bluegill, northern pike, and several other species. Park guests are able to fish on both the east and west forks of the river, as well as on Lake Ann.
Boating is allowed on the Des Moines River for all boats smaller than 16 feet. There is a boat ramp onsite for launching kayaks, canoes, and smaller motorboats. Alternatively, only non-motorized boats are allowed on Lake Ann. During the busy season, you'll find a camp host to help with any questions. After your camping trip, you can hike a waterfall trek at the secluded escape of the Woodman Hollow State Preserve. On the way there, you can stop in for supplies and a meal at the riverside town of Fort Dodge. Another nearby attraction is the "world's largest man-made grotto," the Grotto of Redemption.