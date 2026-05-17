The Midwest's Little-Known Nature Preserve Is A Secluded Escape With A Secret Waterfall And Rugged Beauty
Most of America's iconic natural wonders are concentrated on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and the vast mountains and deserts of the West, leaving a sizable chunk of the country's interior overlooked. Despite their relative anonymity among outdoor explorers, Midwestern states like Iowa do, in fact, have wonderful parks and nature preserves to share with anyone diligent enough to seek them out. Remarkably, Iowa happens to be home to one of the Midwest's best secret escapes into a charming woodland setting. About an hour and a half northwest of Des Moines, the underrated Woodman Hollow State Preserve reveals a side of Iowa that few outsiders get to see.
Though it's administered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Woodman Hollow State Preserve is actually a satellite site of another state park, rather than a state park of its own. Its relative obscurity, however, works in Woodman Hollow's favor. Without the larger crowds that flock to more popular state parks, Woodman Hollow remains a secluded haven at the intersection of rich forests and a complex river valley system, all far more geologically intriguing than you might expect from the Midwest. Though Woodman Hollow is a bit less developed than many state parks, and despite requiring a little extra effort to navigate, it's worth visiting for a rare immersion into pure, rugged natural beauty in the middle of Iowa's countryside. Plus, the preserve culminates with a small but picturesque waterfall tucked away deep in the Iowa woods.
Woodman Hollow is where Iowa's nature and history meet
Compared to many more popular Midwestern parks, Woodman Hollow State Nature Preserve is rather small, occupying only 63.5 acres. These acres, however, are absolutely saturated with gorgeous forest views of Iowa's unsung river country. Woodman Hollow features surprisingly rugged terrain for central Iowa, with a network of deep rocky ravines and even mini canyons intersecting in a complex forest. Woodman Hollow's ravine was carved by a tributary of the nearby Des Moines River, while ancient glacial deposits have formed deep, intricate canyon systems near the riverbanks. The centerpiece of the state park's natural splendor is undoubtedly Woodman Hollow Falls. Though fairly small compared to the world's most ethereal waterfalls (reaching a height of only around 10 feet), Woodman Hollow Falls is one of the only natural cascades in central Iowa. As such, even a small site like this is a treat for anyone who gets to see it.
Woodman Hollow's remarkable forest setting owes its existence to the Des Moines River and its vibrant river valley. The state preserve lies on the fertile sandstone banks of the Des Moines River, where a moisture-rich microclimate creates favorable conditions for a thriving ecosystem. Within this environment are more than 500 different plant species, including one of Iowa's most impressive collections of naturally growing ferns decorating its canyon walls. Woodman Hollow also preserves a bit of Iowa's human history. Two prehistoric rock shelters in the preserve contain evidence of Woodland Indian occupation dating back more than 750 years, along with potential signs of Archaic Indian use from over 2,800 years ago.
Discover a secret waterfall trek in Iowa's forests
At only 10 feet high, Woodman Hollow Falls is much smaller than major Midwestern waterfalls at places like Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park. More importantly for hikers, Woodman Hollow's underdeveloped nature makes the trek to its waterfall one of the more difficult in Iowa. The full Woodman Hollow Waterfall Trail covers about a mile through dense forest and underbrush along a small (and often obscure) deer path. Despite the excessive bushwhacking involved, the waterfall route is a bit more adventurous than most Iowa hikes, giving visitors the thrill of feeling like an authentic wilderness explorer (with the comfort of knowing they're unlikely to get lost in a 63-acre preserve).
Woodman Hollow's relative obscurity also means you're unlikely to run into other hikers. Instead, you can use the short forest trek to connect with nature in rare solitude. And once you finally reach the falls, your effort will be rewarded with an extraordinary view. Woodman Hollow Falls may be small, but its rocky cascade and forest-lined natural pool are undeniably beautiful. Beyond the falls, visitors can also explore attractive sandstone cliffs and canyon walls carved into the Des Moines River Valley.
Woodman Hollow State Preserve is a detached satellite unit of Iowa's Dolliver Memorial State Park, about 5 miles away. Woodman Hollow is also 16 miles from Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, one of the largest state park units in Iowa. Both Dolliver Memorial and Brushy Creek have developed campgrounds where Woodman Hollow hikers can stay overnight. And just 10 miles from the preserve is the Iowa city of Fort Dodge and its thriving music and public art scene, where visitors can find more comfortable lodging options.