The Midwest's Little-Known Nature Preserve Is A Secluded Escape With A Secret Waterfall And Rugged Beauty

Most of America's iconic natural wonders are concentrated on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and the vast mountains and deserts of the West, leaving a sizable chunk of the country's interior overlooked. Despite their relative anonymity among outdoor explorers, Midwestern states like Iowa do, in fact, have wonderful parks and nature preserves to share with anyone diligent enough to seek them out. Remarkably, Iowa happens to be home to one of the Midwest's best secret escapes into a charming woodland setting. About an hour and a half northwest of Des Moines, the underrated Woodman Hollow State Preserve reveals a side of Iowa that few outsiders get to see.

Though it's administered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Woodman Hollow State Preserve is actually a satellite site of another state park, rather than a state park of its own. Its relative obscurity, however, works in Woodman Hollow's favor. Without the larger crowds that flock to more popular state parks, Woodman Hollow remains a secluded haven at the intersection of rich forests and a complex river valley system, all far more geologically intriguing than you might expect from the Midwest. Though Woodman Hollow is a bit less developed than many state parks, and despite requiring a little extra effort to navigate, it's worth visiting for a rare immersion into pure, rugged natural beauty in the middle of Iowa's countryside. Plus, the preserve culminates with a small but picturesque waterfall tucked away deep in the Iowa woods.