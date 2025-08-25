Nestled In The Heart Of Iowa, This Riverfront Town Bursts With Bold Murals, Live Music, And Public Art
Just a hop, skip, and jump off of historic U.S. Route 20 – America's longest highway and a scenic coast-to-coast odyssey – lies an Iowa town well worth pulling over for. Fort Dodge, situated in north-central Iowa's Des Moines River Valley, is a vibrant riverfront cultural hub. Like the fellow Midwestern town of Alexandria, Indiana, where historic and creative charm meet, Fort Dodge has a big heart and oozes with creativity.
With a population of around 26,000, Fort Dodge hits that sweet spot between tiny town and big city: marrying small-town affability and ease with cultural attractions befitting a much larger metropolis. This includes an art museum, several community theater groups and musical ensembles, murals, and more. This thriving agricultural region also boasts multiple breweries, an orchard, and a winery. No matter how you spend your time in this delightful town, one thing is for certain... as the local saying goes, "Fort Dodge will dodge the ordinary".
Explore Fort Dodge's lively arts scene
For your first stop, visit the Blanden Memorial Art Museum. Located in Fort Dodge's Historic Oak Hill District and housed in a gorgeous neoclassical building, the Blanden Art Museum hosts a remarkable collection of European and American Modernist and contemporary art, as well as Japanese works and work made specifically by Iowan artists. Families with kids also have the opportunity to check out the museum's array of educational and interactive children's activities and workshops, which run the gamut from comic book-making to pottery classes.
When you're ready to be back in the fresh air, embark on an exploration of Fort Dodge's plethora of public art installations. While Philadelphia might claim the moniker of "Mural Capital of the World," Fort Dodge makes a strong case for itself, too. Thanks to the Fort Dodge Public Art Coalition, a group working to support the town's creative spaces, there are a number of public art pieces and murals to see. From Maureen A. Seamonds' sculpture, "Echoes from the Canyon Dark Revisited," to "Starry Night," a Van Gogh-inspired mural project made by art students at Iowa Central Community College, to the famed Grain Silo Mural — Iowa's tallest mural — by artist Guido van Helten, the result is a town dotted with intriguing and beautiful works of art in unsuspecting places.
Catch some live music in Fort Dodge
Head to family-owned Soldier Creek Winery for a tasty tipple with a view of 10 acres of vineyards — and some tunes. Its Vineyard Vibrations series means that live music is on the docket all year round on Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in the summer, Sunday afternoons also have musical acts on tap. Try a tasting flight — or a frozen wine slushie in the summer. Local brewery Shiny Top Brewing also offers the winning combination of drinks and music, with a full calendar of local live musicians playing every Thursday — and creatively-named craft brews to sip on, like the Rippen' Red Irish Ale and the No Stoppin' the Hoppin' IPA.
Meanwhile, there's also the historic Oleson Park Bandshell, which is the site of many musical performances, both past and present. This charming amphitheater in the park often hosts the Karl King Band, Fort Dodge's municipal band, and free outdoor concerts make the perfect summer evening entertainment. Combined with a few nearby trails, a splashpad, and green spaces, it's a great spot to relax and enjoy the best of Fort Dodge.