Nestled In The Heart Of Iowa, This Riverfront Town Bursts With Bold Murals, Live Music, And Public Art

Just a hop, skip, and jump off of historic U.S. Route 20 – America's longest highway and a scenic coast-to-coast odyssey – lies an Iowa town well worth pulling over for. Fort Dodge, situated in north-central Iowa's Des Moines River Valley, is a vibrant riverfront cultural hub. Like the fellow Midwestern town of Alexandria, Indiana, where historic and creative charm meet, Fort Dodge has a big heart and oozes with creativity.

With a population of around 26,000, Fort Dodge hits that sweet spot between tiny town and big city: marrying small-town affability and ease with cultural attractions befitting a much larger metropolis. This includes an art museum, several community theater groups and musical ensembles, murals, and more. This thriving agricultural region also boasts multiple breweries, an orchard, and a winery. No matter how you spend your time in this delightful town, one thing is for certain... as the local saying goes, "Fort Dodge will dodge the ordinary".